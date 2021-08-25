n Died March 13, 1901, of pneumonia at the age of 67 in Indianapolis, Indiana; buried in Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
n His vice president was Levi P. Morton.
n He married Caroline Lavinia Scott Harrison and Mary Scott Lord Dimmick. They had three children.
n He attended Miami University, Oxford, OH.
n He was a lawyer, in the military, and a Supreme Court Reporter.
n He was the grandson of the nation’s 9th President, William Henry Harrison. He was nominated on the eighth ballot at the Republican Convention of 1888, and his supporters said he was big enough to wear the hat of his grandfather, “Old Tippecanoe”, although he was only 5-1/2 feet tall.
n He was defeated in his efforts to gain governorship of his state, but the voters did elect him to a term in the U.S. Senate.
n He adopted a “front-porch” campaign for his 1888 election, which was just the opposite of his grandfather’s rousing campaign with torchlight parades, picnics and carnival atmosphere. He was content to sit on his front porch and make short speeches to delegations that visited him in Indianapolis.
n Grover Cleveland, his Democratic opponent, won the popular vote count, but he didn’t win the electoral vote,.
n The McKinley Tariff and the Sherman Anti-Trust Bill were enacted in 1890 as was the Sherman Silver Bill. The Sherman Bill was repealed when Cleveland regained office in 1894.
n The Navy got a helping hand from President Harrison when he persuaded Congress to appropriate funds for expansion and for subsidies for steamship lines. The appropriations were included in the first peacetime “billion-dollar” money bill, which caused House Speaker Thomas to tell critics, “This is a billion-dollar country”.
n He was defeated in his try for a second term but represented Venezuela in arbitration with England in Paris.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.