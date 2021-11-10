Born November 19, 1831 in Orange, Ohio, in a log cabin; died September 19, 1881, in Elberon, NJ, where he had been sent to recover from a shot by Charles Guitean. The disappointed officer seeker shot the president in the waiting room of the Washington train station. He was on his way to his beloved alma mater, Williams College in Massachusetts, with only one policeman as a body guard.
He did not die immediately, but he was ill for more than two months while doctors tried to locate the bullet in his body. At one point, Alexander Graham Bell tried unsuccessfully to find the bullet with an induction balanced electrical device he had designed. The doctors’ probing created blood poisoning from which President Garfield finally died. He was buried in Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio at James A. Garfield Monument.
Married Lucretia Rudolph Garfield and they had seven children. He attended Williams College and Eclectic Institute. He was a teacher, congressman, and college president.
He worked himself up to the highest office in the land, only to serve a little over six months.
He was a Civil War soldier, who impressed President Abraham Lincoln when he brought dispatches from the western front to the White House. The president persuaded him to resign from the army and run for Congress.
He won and was instrumental in the passage of the draft act and other war measures.
He was a Republican leader in the House at the time of the 1880 Republican Convention and favored John Sherman for president against former President U.S. Grant and James G. Blaine. He was the compromise candidate, and at first he refused be cause of his support of Sherman.
Garfield defeated the Democratic nominee, General Winfield Scott Hancock, by a scant 10,000 margin.
