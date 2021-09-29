n Born Oct. 27, 1858 in New York, NY; Died Jan. 6, 1919 in Oyster Bay, NY of inflammatory rheumatism at his home and was buried in Young’s Memorial Cemetery, Oyster Bay, NY.
n He married Alice Lee Hathaway Roosevelt and Edith Kermit Carow Roosevelt; he had six children.
n He attended Harvard University and Columbia Law School.
n He was an Officer in the National Guard, New York Police Commissioner, Governor of New York, Vice President and Assistant Secretary of the Navy.
n The “Rough Rider,” was one of the youngest men ever to reach presidential office. He took over the White House when he was only 42.
n He had graduated from Harvard, sat in the New York State Assembly, been New York city’s police commissioner and assistant secretary of the Navy, before organizing his U.S. Volunteer Cavalry (Rough Riders) as a lieutenant colonel.
n Roosevelt was New York’s governor when he was drafted as McKinley’s vice president.
n Under his strong leadership, Congress was to pass the first bill to irrigate the desert lands of the west, create a new Department of Commerce and Labor and establish the Interstate Commerce Commission to fix railroad rates. The Alaskan Boundary was settled and Roosevelt won the Nobel Peace Prize for meditating the Russo-Japanese War peace.
n Roosevelt led the United States more actively into world politics as he quoted a favorite proverb, “Speak softly and carry a big stick.”
n President Roosevelt, who was an active hunter, horseman and tennis player, also did much for conservation. He added to the country’s national forests and reserved lands for public use.
n He was easily re-elected in 1904 and practically chose his successor, William Howard Taft, but disagreed with him during his term.
n He travelled extensively in Africa and South America after he left office.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.