n Married Dr. Jill Jacobs Biden, He has two children (two deceased).
n He attended University of Delaware, Syracuse University College of Law.
n He worked for a Delaware law firm, public defender, property management, professor & author.
n He was elected the 46th President of the United States in November 2020; running as Democrat, he defeated incumbent President Donald Trump.
n The first time he was sworn into federal office in 1973, he stood in a hospital chapel. His two young sons were recovering from a car accident that killed Biden’s wife and daughter and the newly elected senator had refused to leave his boys to travel to Washington. So the secretary of the Senate came to Wilmington to administer an oath that is so rarely allowed outside of the U.S. Capitol that it took a Senate vote — passed unanimously — to allow it to occur.
n Biden has built one of the deepest resumes in American political history, with 36 years in the Senate and eight years as vice president to Barack Obama. Biden had sought the presidency two times before and only won this time after a roller coaster campaign against two dozen Democrats and a Republican incumbent who fought for months to deny Biden the title.
n The man who was once one of the nation’s youngest senators enters the White House as the nation’s oldest president.
n But, as he achieves a life-long goal, he faces several challenges. The coronavirus pandemic rages on, with tens of millions infected and hundreds of thousands dead and will dominate the early months of Biden’s presidency as he attempts to accelerate the pace of vaccinations. The economic devastation over the past year has exacerbated the nation’s yawning gaps in income inequality, with the stock market soaring to new heights as job losses are forcing poorer Americans to miss rent payments and endure long lines at food banks.
n Biden will confront an existential climate threat, a domestic racial reckoning and renewed questions about America’s role on the world stage.
n President Biden has been married to his wife, Dr. Jill Jacobs Biden, for 43 years, and they are the parents of Ashley Biden. President Biden was married to Nellia Hunter Biden, who was killed in a 1972 car accident with their one-year-old daughter, Naomi. The Bidens have two sons, Beau and Hunter. Beau died at age 46 from brain cancer. The Bidens have seven grandchildren.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.