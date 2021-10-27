Born November 2, 1865 in Corsica (Blooming Grove), Ohio; died August 2, 1923 in San Francisco, California; buried in Harding Memorial Park, Marion, Ohio.
He married Florence Kling De Wolf Harding, they had one child.
He attended Ohio Central College.
Other occupations: Insurance Salesman, Reporter, Newspaper Publisher, US Senator.
He was a compromise candidate who was elected president by the largest majority ever at that time. His supporters thought he was a supporter of the League of Nations, but the new president believed his election was a mandate to stay out of the League.
He also served as a state senator, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator for one term before becoming president.
He was a Republican through and through, and it was easy for his supporters in Congress to get their bills signed into law. They eliminated wartime controls and slashed taxes, established a federal budget system, restored high protective tariffs and imposed tight limitations on immigration.
A conference in Washington resulted in the adoption of a plan by Secretary of State Charles Evans Hughes to limit the arms race between countries around the world.
The president made a trip to the Territory of Alaska during the summer of 1923. Making numerous speeches along the way as he became the first United States president to set foot on Canadian soil. Upon his return to this country, he became ill in San Francisco. He died there while scandal was brewing in his administration.
A special train brought his body back to Washington, where he would lie in state. Thousands of silent citizens watched the special train pass their towns.
Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover, a personal friend, had accompanied the president on his westward trip. Hoover would become the nation’s 31st president.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.