n Born December 28, 1856 in Staunton, VA; Died Feb. 3, 1924 of heart disease at the age of 67 in Washington, D.C. and was buried in the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
n He married Ellen Louise Axson Wilson and Edith Bolling Galt Wilson, they had three children.
n He attended Princeton University, University of Virginia Law School and John Hopkins University.
n He was a College Professor, Historian, Political Scientist, President of Princeton University and Governor of New Jersey.
n He was the nation’s 28th president, came to the White House after 25 years of teaching and two years as New Jersey’s governor.
n He was considered a conservative, young political science professor and university president, who could be elected president of the United States. First, he was persuaded to run for governor of New Jersey; and, after he won, his administration was marked with important reforms.
n President Wilson is best remembered for his declaration of war, which put the United States into the First World War and for his futile fight to get this country to accept and participate in the League of Nations after the war.
n However, during his term, Congress reformed tariff laws and enacted the Federal Reserve law, which reorganized the whole financial structure of the nation.
n German attacks on U.S. shipping finally forced this country into war. Wilson didn’t want war but became convinced it was a “war to end all wars.”
n U.S. troops were sent to Europe, and the war was soon over; but Wilson was to begin his greatest and most frustrating fight — to get the United States to join the League of Nations, which was included in the peace treaty that Wilson saw written as he went to Paris in person for the peace conference.
n Congress, now dominated by Republicans, refused to ratify the Versailles Treaty by seven votes. Wilson went on a speaking tour, seeking popular support for the treaty. He was stricken with paralysis and came back to the White House as an invalid.
n His remaining months in office were conducted from his wheelchair.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.