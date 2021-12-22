Born January 29, 1843 in Niles, Oh; died September 14, 1901 in Buffalo, NY, shot twice by an anarchist named Czologosz while attending the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, NY and died eight days later, buried in Canton, OH, at McKinley National Memorial and Museum after lying in state in Washington.
He married Ida Saxton McKinley, they had two children.
He attended Allegheny College & Albany Law School.
He was a County Prosecutor, Civil War Army Officer, Governor of Ohio, Congressman and lawyer.
He was this nation’s 25th president, a strong advocate of the gold standard and was elected on a “sound money” platform.
He used his wealthy Republican friends and their fear of William Jennings Bryan’s silver coinage policy to win the presidency by the largest majority of popular vote since 1872. He met delegations on his front porch in Canton to do all his campaigning.
That trouble came from Spain in a controversy over that country’s treatment of Cuban revolutionists. Flamed by newspaper accounts of the treatment of these revolutionists and being able to restrain Congress or the American people, McKinley delivered his message of neutral intervention in April, 1898. Congress quickly passed three measures that were tantamount to a declaration of war for the liberation and independence of Cuba.
:Remember the Maine” became the battle cry for the 100-day war after the battleship Maine, stationed at Havana to watch developments, was blown up with great loss of life.
The US Navy destroyed the Spanish fleet outside Santiago Harbor in Cuba, seized Manila in the Philippines and occupied Puerto Rico.
A young New Yorker, Theodore Roosevelt, and his “Rough Riders” played an important part in that war. McKinley was re-elected president in 1900 with Roosevelt as his vice-president.
The president had been in office not quite six months when he was shot twice.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.