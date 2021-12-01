Born on Dec. 29, 1808 in Raleigh, NC; died July 31, 1875, Carter’s Station, TN of paralysis and was buried in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, Greenville, TN.
He married Eliza McCardle Johnson, they had five children.
He attended no college.
His other occupations: Tailor, Mayor, Congressman, US Senator, Governor of TN, Vice President.
He was President Abraham Lincoln’s vice-president and was to become the nation’s new chief executive when John Wilkes Booth fired his fatal shot at Lincoln.
He believed in states’ rights on the slavery question, but he considered secession unnecessary and argued against it. When Tennessee seceded, he went home from the Senate. His life was threatened, but he stood for the Union. In 1862 Lincoln appointed him military governor of his state.
Johnson was selected as candidate for vice-president at the convention of the Union Party, which was a coalition of Republicans and War Democrats. A month after Lincoln’s inauguration, Johnson became president.
General Stanton demanded military districts and control throughout the south. Johnson was having no part of this plan and removed Stanton, replacing him with Ulysses Grant. Congress denied the right of the president to remove a cabinet member, and the impeachment of Johnson followed. The Senate voted 35 to 19 against him, one short of the two-thirds needed to convict.
Johnson seemed to be able to bounce back and had some hope of being nominated for the presidency in 1868. However, neither party would have anything to do with him, and he left office, after completing Lincoln’s expired term.
He still had a lot of power with Tennesseeans, and they elected him to the Senate in 1875. It is said he received a standing ovation when he came into the chamber to claim his seat, but died a few months later.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.