William J. Clinton
1993-2001
- Vice president: Albert Gore
- Born August 19, 1946 in Hope, Arkansas
- Married Hillary Rodham Clinton, they had one daughter, Chelsea
- Attended Georgetown University, Yale University
- Professor, Lawyer, Attorney General of Arkansas, Governor of Arkansas.
- Promising to reduce the need for deficit spending and to expand opportunities for the poor and middle classes, he became this nation’s 42nd president.
- He won the primary election for attorney general of Arkansas in 1976. Halfway through that two-year term, he was elected governor of Arkansas at age 32. He lost his re-election bid in 1980 but reclaimed the position in 1982, which he held until 1992.
- At age 46, Clinton was the third youngest to become president, behind Theodore Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy.
- More women and minorities were appointed to Cabinet positions by Clinton than by any previous president.
- In 1994, Congress passed a Clinton-supported anti-crime law, which provided billions of dollars for crime prevention, law enforcement and more prisons, and outlawed the sale of some types of assault weapons.
- In 1994, Clinton ended the U.S. policy of accepting nearly all Cuban refugees. He also helped return peace to Haiti by threatening armed force against the military there, which had overthrown the country’s democratically-elected president. Former President Jimmy Carter, appointed by President Clinton, led the U.S. team in this peace effort.
- In 1993, Congress approved the North American Free Trade Agreement, which called for eliminating tariffs and other trade barriers between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. And, in 1994, Congress approved expanding the Clinton-sponsored General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.