1953-1961n Born Oct. 14, 1890 in Denison, Texas; died Mar. 28, 1969 in Washington D.C. of congestive heart failure at the age of 78 and was buried at the Eisenhower Library in Abilene, Kansas.
n He married “Mamie” Geneva Doud Eisenhower and they had two children.
n He attended U.S. Military Academy, Command and General Staff School. Served in the Military, President of Columbia University, Supreme Commander of NATO.
n General Dwight D. Eisenhower, the man who had directed Allied operations in Europe during the Second World War, became this nation’s 34th president January 20, 1953.
n “I like Ike” became the Republican party’s cry after they persuaded Eisenhower to run for president. He retired from active military service May 31, 1952, and resigned from the army on July 18, before winning a sweeping victory over Adlai E. Stevenson, the Democrats’ choice. He won by a greater margin over Stevenson in 1956.
n Eisenhower was called to Washington five days after Pearl Harbor to assume staff duties and became supreme commander of Allied Forces on June 25, 1942. He was responsible for planning and carrying out the gigantic Normandy invasion.
n After the war, “Ike” was army chief of staff and president of Columbia before President Truman recalled him to military duty to be supreme commander in Europe of NATO Forces.
n Working toward world peace, President Eisenhower met with leaders of Britain, France and Russia at Geneva in 1955, but nothing concrete came from the meeting.
n Eisenhower was a leader in the creation in 1953 of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
n The Space Age came into being during the first year of this second term, when Russia launched its first man-made satellite.
n Alaska and Hawaii became the Union’s 49th and 50th states in 1959, the first new states since 1912.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.