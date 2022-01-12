California — One: 1969-1974 Richard Millhous Nixon.
Connecticut — One: 2001-2008 George W. Bush.
Georgia — One: 1977-1981 Jimmy Carter.
Hawaii — One: 2009-2016 Barack Hussein Obama.
Illinois — One: 1981-1989 Ronald W. Reagan.
Iowa — One: 1929-1933 Herbert Clark Hoover.
Kentucky — One: 1861-1865 Abraham Lincoln.
Massachusetts — Four: 1797-1801 John Adams; 1825-1829 John Quincy Adams; 1961-1963 John Fitzgerald Kennedy; 1989-1993 George H. W. Bush.
Missouri — One: 1945-1953 Harry S. Truman.
Nebraska — One: 1974-1977 Gerald R. Ford.
New Hampshire — One: 1853-1857 Franklin Pierce.
New Jersey — One: 1885-1889 Grover Cleveland.
New York — Five: 1837-1841 Martin Van Buren;1850-1853 Millard Fillmore; 1901-1909 Theodore Roosevelt; 1933-1945 Franklin Delano Roosevelt; 2017-2020 Donald J. Trump.
North Carolina — Two: 1845-1849 James Knox Polk; 1865-1869 Andrew Johnson.
Ohio — Seven: 1881-1881 James A. Garfield; 1877-1881 Rutherford B. Hayes; 1869-1877 Ulysses Simpson Grant; 1897-1901 William McKinley; 1889-1893 Benjamin Harrison; 1909-1913 William Howard Taft; 1921-1923 Warren G. Harding.
Pennsylvania — Two: 1857-1861 James Buchanan; 2021-now in office Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
Vermont — Two: 1881-1885 Chester Alan Arthur; 1923-1929 Calvin Coolidge.
Virginia — Eight: 1789-1797 George Washington; 1801-1809 Thomas Jefferson; 1809-1817 James Madison; 1817-1825 James Monroe; 1841-1841 William Henry Harrison; 1841-1845 John Tyler; 1849-1850 Zachary Taylor; 1913-1921 Woodrow Wilson