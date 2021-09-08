n Married Eleanor Rosalynn Smith Carter, they had four children.
n Attended United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD.
n He was in the military, a farmer, business, Governor of GA, GA State Senator.
n As the nation’s 39th president, Jimmy Carter led America into ground-breaking international accords and achieved some domestic policy successes despite staggering economic difficulties.
n At 29, Carter returned to Georgia to take over his family’s farm after his father died. He expanded the farm and added a cotton gin and peanut-shelling factory to his holdings.
n The 1954 Supreme Court decision to desegregrate the schools and the resulting backlash pushed Carter, a father of four, to run for the county school board. He won a school board seat and later was elected a state senator. Although he lost his bid for governor in 1966, he was elected in 1970.
n In 1976, Carter became president of the United States, with Walter Mondale serving as his vice-president. Carter, perceived as a Washington outsider by the American public, defeated President Gerald R. Ford.
n Carter forged important international bonds. In the Camp David Accord of 1979, he helped Israel and Egypt look past ancient disputes to form peaceful ties. American began a new relationship with Panama by turning the U.S. canal in that country over to Panamanian control. Carter tried to limit the Soviet threat by signing the SALT II treaty, which reduced the two countries’ nuclear weapons, but the treaty was not ratified by the Senate.
n Carter’s domestic agenda achieved some successes, as well. He created a national energy policy, introduced civil service reform, deregulated the trucking and airline industries, expanded the national park system in Alaska and created the Department of Education.
n His administration suffered from the failed attempt to rescue American hostages in Iran and from “stagflation,” a stagnant economy accompanied by high inflation.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.