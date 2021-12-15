Born Jan. 9, 1913 in Yorba Linda, CA, Died April 22, 2004 in New York, NY; buried Richard Nixon Library and Birthplace, Yorba Linda, CA.
Married Thelma Catherine “Pat” Ryan Nixon and they had two children.
He attended Whittier College, Duke University Law School.
He also was in the Military, a Lawyer and Senator.
Richard Millhous Nixon, who had been Dwight Eisenhower’s vice-resident fore two terms made a great political comeback and was sworn in as the nations’ 27th president Jan. 20, 1969.
He gained national attention when, as a member of the House Un-American Activities Committee, forced a showdown resulting in the Alger Hess perjury conviction. He was elected to the Senate in 1950 and vp in 1952 and 1956.
He was nominated by acclamation as the Republican nominee for president in 1960. During the campaign, he went to all 50 states, 26 of which he carried in the election. However, he lost to John F. Kennedy by the closest popular vote margin in presidential election history.
Nixon was defeated for the California governorship in 1962, but through his diligent work for the Republican cause, was able to gain the nomination and presidency in 1968 by beating Sen. Hubert Humphrey.
He completed withdrawal of U.S. troops from Vietnam and won a second term in 1972, after visits to Red China and Russia.
Shortly after he began his second term, he was to become tied up with the Watergate investigation that would eventually lead to his resignation as president.
He tried to carry on his duties as president, but “things” kept cropping up, including the revelation of taped conversations that would lead the House of Representatives to vote for impeachment indictments against him.
However, before the Senate could begin impeachment proceedings, Nixon resigned and Gerald Ford pardoned him after becoming president.