HUNTINGTON — As Marshall fans filed into the concourse of Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, players on the Thundering Herd football team had already taken their seats along two long rows of tables, markers in hand.
Fans offered everything from team posters, to T-shirts, to flags and other collectible items to the players as they passed each item along and put their signature on it, making conversation with those who took the time to stand in a long line on Fan Day at the stadium.
Some fans trickled in as the football team took part in the second scrimmage of the preseason practice period, but most arrived afterward and were eager to meet players they’ve seen before and others they were just getting to know.
For Spencer Nicholas, a lifelong Marshall fan, Saturday was a bit different. Having acted as the team mascot, Marco, for the past few seasons, he came dressed in a polo shirt instead of a buffalo costume and was able to experience the event from a new perspective.
“I just got done being Marco for the past three years. It feels weird because last year they were having me sign some autographs, and now I’m the one getting them again,” Nicholas said, adding that an event such as Fan Day gives the community a chance to grow even closer to the team the fans cheer on from week to week.
“It just gives us a chance to see the players that are representing our community, and we get a chance to talk to them and wish them good luck for the upcoming season,” Nicholas said.
For others, like the Hagley family, Fan Day was a chance to get in midseason form as far as attire is concerned. They arrived in jerseys and wore buffalo hats with horns, which drew quite a reaction from players.
“I wear this every game, no matter what the temperature is,” Steve Hagley said of his furry hat. “It’s a beautiful day to come out and meet some of our favorite football players and get ready for the season opener.”
Fans made their way through the line for over an hour, waiting for their chance to get autographs from any player they wanted, as most players were made available. For some student-athletes who have been around the program for a while, like senior Koby Cumberlander, the day was as special in his final year as it was his first.
“You really see how much this community loves this school, loves this university. It means a lot to me, so I want to be able to make their day bright,” said Cumberlander, who wore a cowboy hat for the event. “For them to come out and pay money to watch us play every Saturday, it’s awesome, so why not give back?”
