The crisis counselors who answer West Virginia’s Suicide and Crisis Lifeline want to spread the message that everyone has a role in suicide prevention. On average, one person dies by suicide every 22 hours in the state. Terrance Hamm, director of West Virginia’s Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, says many deaths can be prevented with proper intervention.

“We have competent, compassionate crisis counselors here to help 24/7, but we can’t help those in distress if they don’t know about us,” Hamm said in a news release.

