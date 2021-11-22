BOONE COUNTY – Events throughout Boone County are set to celebrate the Christmas season for 2021.
After many related events were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers and community leaders are excited to find some normalcy for their citizens.
Town of Whitesville Councilman and Fire Chief Matt Lively spoke about the excitement of organizing a parade, once again.
“After canceling last year’s parade due to safety concerns we are excited to bring it back this year,” Lively said. “After such a difficult period of time the community truly needs an opportunity like this to promote the Christmas spirit and gain some sense of normalcy. This has been a tradition in our area for many years and we hope this year is a record turnout. I truly believe activities like these are what makes small communities so special.”
On Nov. 23, Little’s Café of Madison will hold a “Breakfast with Santa” event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The event will offer free breakfast to special needs adults and children with Santa making a special appearance.
West Madison Grocery has a drop box for letters to Santa and the youth across the county are encouraged to participate and submit their letters.
On Dec. 3, the City of Madison will host their annual nighttime Christmas Parade beginning at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at Scott High School and make its way down Riverside Drive and conclude after a trek down Main Street.
The Town of Whitesville will host their annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. with the lineup meeting at 5 p.m. Santa will make a special appearance for photos at Whitesville Heritage Park.
For more information on Madison’s Parade regarding lineup and participation, contact Crystal Cook at 304-688-2339. For the Town of Whitesville’s parade, contact Matt Lively at 304-550-4711.
Please email details for other Christmas events to Phil Perry at pperry@hdmediallc.com as this story will be updated.
