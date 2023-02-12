Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center received a $250,000 pledge from the Encova Foundation of West Virginia.

Encova President and CEO Thomas J. “TJ” Obrokta Jr. said the gift will be distributed over five years beginning in 2023.

