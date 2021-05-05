HAMLIN - Hamlin Pk8 had 19 students accepted to CelebratingArt Spring 2021 Edition under the instruction of middle school art teacher Ashleigh Garrett.
Each student went through the jurying process and was accepted to be published in the national anthology which will be available for purchase at celebratingart.com/order-book.
CelebratingArt is devoted to the promotion and appreciation of student art. The intent of this art contest is to motivate student artists. Only 25% of entries from schools across the U.S. are accepted to be published. Thanks to students putting so much work into their submissions, Hamlin Pk-8 has earned an Art Achievement award for the 4th time in a row with this contest and is the top school on the Celebrating Art All Stars list for the state of West Virginia.
Sixth Grade
- Leslie Adkins
- Jasmine Breedlove
- Crissy Browning
- Trey Gilkerson
- Chesney Little
- Noah Reed
- Karmen Roberts
- JD Roberts
- Owen Sponaugle
- Jillian Starcher
- Aniayha Taylor-Ratliff
- Lorelai Thompson
- Calleigh Verdoni
Seventh Grade
- Aubrey Ross
- Ava Watts
Eighth Grade
- Isabella Cadd
- Nicholas Campbell
- Brianna Harber
- Alysse Smith