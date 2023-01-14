Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A Detroit man facing prison time in a drug case pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Antoine Whitney, 49, pleaded guilty to trafficking in 20 grams of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in 40.27 grams of cocaine and trafficking in 127 tablets of oxycodone.

