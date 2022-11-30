After several weeks of political turmoil, Great Britain now has its third prime minister in the last three months. You may remember from previous articles that prime ministers are not elected by the public in Britain; instead, the leader of the party with the majority of members in the lower house in parliament is invited by the monarch to form a government and become prime minister.
Usually the length of time a prime minister can serve is unlimited. As long as his or her party keeps winning elections he or she can go on. The record is nearly 19 years and, in modern times, Margaret Thatcher almost made 12 years in the 1980s.
The present situation of three prime ministers in such a short period is very unusual. It was brought about because Boris Johnson, the prime minister from 2019, lost the support of his party for having committed several perceived misdemeanors and had to resign. He was followed by Liz Truss, whose financial policies during her short period in office brought the value of the pound crashing down. She, too, was forced to resign and now the prime minister is Rishi Sunak, a politician of Indian descent.
Thanks to Britain’s political system, these changes of prime minister don’t mean a change of government. The Conservative party has been in power for 12 years, but their hold on parliament is now looking very shaky. The maximum time between general elections in Britain is five years and the law says that the next one has to be held before January 2025, but it could be called at any time between now and then.
The major opposition party, sensing the dissatisfaction of many of the British people with the present government’s performance, has already started to announce some of the policies they will implement should they win the next election. One of the things they are proposing would mean making a fundamental change to the very nature of parliament.
The British parliament is basically similar to our own Congress. There are two houses, the House of Commons, which is equivalent to our House of Representatives, and the House of Lords, similar to our Senate. The House of Commons has 650 members and is the law-making body, while, like our Senate, the Lords review and revise laws that have been passed by the Commons.
While the Commons is an elected body just like our House of Representatives, the House of Lords is not like our Senate.
For one thing, the Lords currently has no limit to the number of members it has. There are 786 at present, and it is the only upper house of any government in the world where the number of members outnumbers the representatives in the lower one.
Another major difference is that members of the house of Lords are not elected. Some members are appointed, others inherit their seat from their ancestors, while the remainder are there to serve the needs of the government. This means that the party that is in power can make appointments to the Lords in order to ensure that their policies get a smooth passage into law.
The idea current opposition party has announced it will implement if they win the next election is that the House of Lords will be abolished and instead a democratically elected upper house will replace it. This idea stems from a shortly to be published constitutional review of parliament by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
The reform that is being proposed is said to be needed because, in recent years, appointments to the Lords have become more common as governments seek to control the upper house. In addition to this, many of the new appointments are thought to be inappropriate because they have been given as a reward to people who donate to the party in power or, in some cases, to people who have been involved in political or public scandals. It is also said that it is undemocratic for some people to inherit a seat in the Lords either through family or religious appointment.
The proposal would appear to have great merit. The current House of Lords is a descendant of the medieval “Great Council’, a group of nobles who met to advise the kings about policies. It has a history going back more than 700 years to the “Model Parliament”, a council held in the year 1295 for a warrior king, Edward I, who was known as the “Hammer of the Scots”. At that time, in addition to Barons, Dukes and Earls there were also Bishops, Archbishops, other clergy and representatives from the English counties who gathered to advise on the king’s wars. These classes represent the inherited seats in the House of Lords ever since.
What the Labor party is proposing is the biggest change in British politics since the kingdoms of England and Scotland united in 1707. The transition from the current system will not be easy, though, because it’s not just a matter of doing away with centuries of tradition and replacing it with a different system. Presumably, the initial planning will have to decide exactly what function a new upper house will perform, once that is agreed there has to be consensus on the number of members it will have and how they are appointed. Will they have to stand for election by the people like our own senators do or will the seats be divided on a party basis?
Planning the change will be a mammoth task and any future government that tries to implement it will have to be very careful not to get bogged down with this proposal to the detriment of the normal business of governing
I don’t usually involve myself in politics, but to my mind the reform is long overdue. Our own American Constitution begins “We the people…” and that’s what I believe government should consist of, democratically elected representatives w ho work for the benefit of the majority of the people. I believe that, despite centuries of tradition, inherited seats, religious seats and political appointments have no place in a modern society. I will not be voting in the next British general election but, if I did, I think I would seriously consider supporting the party that includes this proposal in its manifesto.