COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Boone Co.

By PHIL PERRY
pperry@hdmediallc.com
Feb 9, 2022

BOONE COUNTY — Active COVID-19 cases continued to drop in Boone County over the seven-day period ending on Feb. 3.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' "7-day Trend" data, Boone County shows an overall decrease over that time period.

On Jan. 29, 302 active cases were logged with five listed as probable — representing the peak over the last 14 days.

On Feb. 3, 156 active cases were reported along with two probable cases.

The daily percent positivity rate dropped during that time from 27.23% to 13.45% with no deaths reported.

Ages 41-50 represent the largest portion of the local population infected, at 17.67%, and the next-largest age group was 61-70 at 12.85%.

Additionally, ages 41-50 and 71 and older represented the age groups most tested in the county.

The most-vaccinated age group in Boone County were those over 71 years old, and the least-vaccinated age group among adults were those age 26-30.

Overall in Boone County, there have been 905 breakthrough cases since the start of the pandemic and 4,285 "not fully vaccinated" cases.

Boone County upgraded from red to orange last week on the COVID-19 alert map.

Boone County residents can access immediate updates coupled with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations by checking the Boone County Health Department Facebook page.

Boone Memorial Hospital provides regular information on testing and vaccination opportunities at bmh.org.

The DHHR dashboard can be accessed at dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.