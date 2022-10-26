Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — City of Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said work is well underway on a new fire station.

Construction on the fire station at 1950 9th Ave. is “going great,” Fuller said Monday. Work began after a groundbreaking ceremony at the site in June.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

