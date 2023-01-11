Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Logan Regional Medical Center, Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health on Friday announced a new collaborative effort to expand specialty care services in southern West Virginia.

Officials from those entities, alongside numerous elected leaders, made the announcement in the OB waiting area of Logan Regional Medical Center Friday afternoon.

