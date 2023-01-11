LOGAN — Logan Regional Medical Center, Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health on Friday announced a new collaborative effort to expand specialty care services in southern West Virginia.
Officials from those entities, alongside numerous elected leaders, made the announcement in the OB waiting area of Logan Regional Medical Center Friday afternoon.
Through the collaboration, made through a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), the organizations will work to provide the Logan area — and the surrounding communities the hospital services — with more localized specialty care, such as heart, pediatric, and cancer services.
Additionally, the partnership plans to seek ways to make maternal fetal medicine, neuroscience, and further telehealth services available.
The reason for the initiative, leaders said, is because patients and families in rural areas often have to travel long distances to receive advanced specialized care.
The partnership is another one that ScionHealth — the recently-formed company that now owns Logan Regional Medical Center — now has with Marshall Health through the hospital. Last year, Marshall Health and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine partnered with Logan Regional to launch a rural general surgery residence program, one of the first of its kind in the nation.
The first trainees will be welcomed into that program in July.
One of the elected leaders present at Friday’s announcement was U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who commented on the nature of rural healthcare challenges and obtaining funding for such programs.
“When you’re fighting in DC or your area for your states and you’re trying to shine a light on the different methods of delivery systems of healthcare, so many times, rural healthcare gets, sort of, sidelined or you maybe you might get a set-aside that’s not nearly enough,” Capito said.
“The assumption is, well, if you’re in rural America, everything’s cheaper, it’s easier, you know, it’s not as hard to get to as maybe one of the larger urban areas and it’s, actually, exactly the opposite. You have to travel, you have to plan, it’s difficult to attract specialists, which is what this is all about today and the way you’re coordinating with different specialties and bringing that opportunity to already a great system here at Logan Regional.”
Marshall Health CEO Beth L. Hammers, M.B.A also announced plans to renovate the second floor of the Coalfield Health Center building at Airport Road near Chapmanville to house additional health sub-specialties.
The building was originally opened in 2009 as the Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health through Marshall University.