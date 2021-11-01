Coal miner dies in southern WV; 6th fatality of 2021 Nov 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHARPLES, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident Monday in southern West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice said.The accident occurred Monday afternoon at Mingo Logan Coal Co.'s Mountaineer II Mine in Sharples, the governor's office said in a statement.The statement, which didn't include details surrounding the death, identified the victim as Brian D. Wallen, 49. It said Wallen was an assistant chief electrician with 25 years of mining experience.According to an incident report issued by the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, an underground mining vehicle wrecked and the victim was not breathing when an emergency call was made.It's the sixth coal mining-related fatality in West Virginia this year. The state had two coal mining deaths for all of 2020.Justice said he and his wife, Cathy, "are deeply saddened to learn that we lost one of our West Virginia coal miners today." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Coal miner dies in southern WV; 6th fatality of 2021 Prep football: South Charleston at Hurricane Riverside rallies to top Lincoln County 33-12 Wolves inch past Martinsburg, 35-30 Southern West Virginia Calendar Marshall chooses to join Sun Belt Conference (copy) Harts finishes off undefeated season Smith named Marshall University's 38th president Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.