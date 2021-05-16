CLAUDE STEPHENS, 79, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Wayne, died May 15 at Jordan Center. He was a former employee of Pilgrim Glass. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
CLAUDE STEPHENS
