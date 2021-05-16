Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CLAUDE STEPHENS, 79, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Wayne, died May 15 at Jordan Center. He was a former employee of Pilgrim Glass. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. 

Tags

Recommended for you