LOGAN — The City of Logan will host its annual Hocus Pocus Festival on Oct. 29.
2022 will be the sixth year for the one-day festival. Held in downtown Logan around the Halloween holiday, the festival includes a variety of fun events for the little ones and adults alike, such as a trunk-or-treat at the Honaker Funeral Home lot, inflatables, music, karaoke, food vendors, a rock wall, and more.
A $250 prize will be awarded to the winner of the best trunk contest.
Representing this year’s festival as queen is Chloe Bryant. The festival will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The schedule of events is as follows:
4 p.m. — Trunks can begging set up on Honaker Funeral Home Lot
6 p.m. — Trunk-or-Treat begins
6 p.m. — DJ Sam Rose begins music and karaoke
6 p.m. — Pumpkin Carving on Main Street (all pumpkins will be displayed at the Woman’s Club Pumpkin House)
6 p.m.- Rock wall opens
6 p.m. — Feed & Pet petting zoo animals
6 p.m. — Food vendors Rockin’ Rolls Cinnamon Rolls and loaded baked potato open
6 p.m. — Hillbilly Hibachi opens
7 p.m. — Lincoln County Cloggers (Witches) at State Office Building
7 p.m. — Miss Hocus Pocus Festival Chloe Bryant will begin handing out costume contest prizes. You just have to dress up to be considered.
7 p.m. — Hay Rides to Pumpkin House Begin
7 p.m. — Meet & Greet with the Hocus Pocus Witches and Beetlejuice
8 p.m. — Trunk or Treat ends
8:30 p.m. — Lincoln County Cloggers
9 p.m. — Trunk Contest winners announced — $250 for grand prize winners. There are also second through fourth place prizes.