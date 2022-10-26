Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Batman drops candy in a child’s bucket at the trunk-or-treat section of the City of Logan’s Hocus Pocus Festival on Nov. 1, 2021.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH |

File photo

LOGAN — The City of Logan will host its annual Hocus Pocus Festival on Oct. 29.

2022 will be the sixth year for the one-day festival. Held in downtown Logan around the Halloween holiday, the festival includes a variety of fun events for the little ones and adults alike, such as a trunk-or-treat at the Honaker Funeral Home lot, inflatables, music, karaoke, food vendors, a rock wall, and more.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

