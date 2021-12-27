West Virginia University never has played Minnesota in football.
Not once.
So, it stands to reason that other than scouting reports and studying film, the Mountaineers don’t know much about the Golden Gophers, right?
Uh, not exactly.
It turns out that the Mountaineers have a wild card on their coaching staff. His name is Gerad Parker. Besides being born in Huntington; growing up in nearby Louisa, Kentucky; and coaching at Marshall University (2011-12), Parker coached somewhere else, coincidentally enough.
The Big Ten.
The very same conference where Minnesota plays? That’s the one. Parker spent 2013-14 as Purdue’s recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach, 2015-16 as the Boilermakers’ recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach; and 2016 as Purdue’s interim head coach.
Besides all that, Parker was Penn State’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2019.
So, when Minnesota takes on WVU at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, at least one Mountaineer coach will be well-acquainted with the Golden Gophers.
“I was in the Big Ten for five years,” said Parker. “I’m very familiar with Minnesota and other squads that play similar styles. Everybody is a little bit different. They play a good brand of football. They play exactly the culture and stuff that Coach (P.J.) Fleck has built. It’s all seen throughout their film. So, we’re familiar. We’ve got our brand and our culture, too, that we still need to become who we want to be.
“But it’s certainly a factor in the game. I don’t think you are going to see 28 possessions in the game, by any means. I think our guys know they have to factor on us and how we’ve got to play and be who we are. But it’s a factor. And it’s certainly a brand they play.”
Simply put, Minnesota’s (brand) is to run the football. One look at the Golden Gophers’ offensive line shows why.
Tackle Daniel Faalele is 6-foot-9, 380-pound senior who was first-team All-Big Ten. Guard Blaise Andries is a 6-6, 335-pound senior who also was first-team All-Big Ten. Center John Michael Schmitz is a 6-4, 320-pound senior, who was second-team All-Big Ten. Guard Connor Olson is a 6-5, 310-pound senior, who was third-team All-Big Ten. And tackle Sam Schlueter is a 6-6, 325-pound senior, who was honorable mention All-Big Ten.
Together, Minnesota’s offensive line averages 334 pounds.
Can WVU’s defense cope with that?
Good question.
Here’s another: Can WVU’s offense cope with Minnesota’s defense?
“It’s a glaring statistic,” admitted Parker. “I don’t think they have given up 300 yards (total offense) in the last six games. Their top five to top 10 in every statistical category. There’s a reason for it. It’s one of the best defenses we’ll face, if not the best. We’ve played great defenses in this league (Big 12). Our guys have had to face those types of defense.
“So, it’s going to be a monumental task for our guys. You see a defensive front that is long and big and active. The linebackers are long and big and active. The safeties are very active. The corners are very active.
“You don’t have to turn on the film and wonder why (they’re successful).”
Perhaps, too successful for the 6-6 Mountaineers.
WVU will lose, 20-13.