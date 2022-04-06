It seems “Country Roads” often leads to “Tobacco Road.”
Down through history, that often has been the case as West Virginia high school basketball stars have gravitated toward the Atlantic Coast Conference for their collegiate careers.
Now, it is happening again.
Poca High School’s Isaac McKneely, the two-time state high school Player of the Year, is heading to the University of Virginia to further his basketball career.
And, yes, he realizes ACC basketball isn’t quite as prestigious these days as it once was, but that doesn’t concern McKneely.
“I think it can be,” he said. “You know, this year it was a little bit down. You’ve got the Big Ten and the SEC is really up this year. But when you have teams like Duke and North Carolina and Syracuse — teams like that with really good coaches — you know they’re going to be up.
“I think next year it’s going to be a lot better competition. Duke had a really good recruiting class. UNC had a really good recruiting class. So, it should be a lot of fun playing at UVA next year.
“I just hope I can come in and contribute. I believe there’s nothing like ACC basketball, so it should be a lot of fun.”
So, that was the appeal?
“It wasn’t only that,” said McKneely. “But playing in the ACC was a big thing for me. Not only because of the competition, but a lot of the schools are really close for my parents to come and watch me at away games. So, there’s a lot to like about the ACC.”
There’s also a lot of tradition of West Virginians playing ACC basketball. For example:
- Richard “Buzzy” Wilkinson, Virginia: The Pineville native was a 6-foot-2 guard who scored 2,233 career points and was the first UVA player to have his number retired. He averaged 22.7 points as a sophomore, 30.1 as a junior and 32.1 as a senior.
- Frank “Buzzy” Harrison, Duke: The South Charleston High School star was a three-year starter at shooting guard. He was in the starting lineup in 1964 for Duke’s national championship game loss to UCLA.
- Greg Hawkins, North Carolina State: The Huntington High School star was a member of the 1974 Wolfpack that won the NCAA championship.
- Allen Williams, Duke: The 6-9 former Princeton High School star had a solid career with the Blue Devils.
- Jimmy Miller, Virginia: After leading Princeton High School to the Class AAA state championship, Miller headed to UVA for a career that included being named the MVP of the NCAA East Regional.
- Mark Cline, Wake Forest: The 6-7 sharp-shooter from Williamson enjoyed an outstanding college career and now is an assistant coach at Marshall University.
So, there’s a legacy of Mountain State products going the ACC route, and McKneely is the newest addition.
“I hope I can have as good of a career as Jimmy Miller did and people like that,” said McKneely. “He just told me there’s nothing like playing at UVA. He believes it’s the best school in the country, on and off the court.
“And I believe him when he says that. And I believe UVA is a great school for me. Playing in the ACC is an opportunity like no other, so I am really blessed to be in this position. I’m really going to continue to work my hardest and, hopefully, I can go to UVA and have a good career.”
It definitely appears Isaac McKneely is headed in the right direction.