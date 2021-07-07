Brent Payne shoots opinions like he shoots his gun.
Straight from the shoulder.
So, when Payne is asked where sons Ethan and Toby, who are both Marshall University football commitments, get their athletic ability he shoots straight.
“For the record,” said the elder Payne, “they did not inherit their athletic ability from me.”
But wait, there’s a caveat.
“What I did do,” added Payne, “is I taught them to respect the game.”
Anybody who has witnessed the Payne brothers play football and/or basketball for Poca High School is nodding their heads in acknowledgement right about now. Ethan and Toby do indeed respect the game.
Thundering Herd fans are going to learn from watching Ethan play in 2021 and Toby coming on-board in ’22. Yet, don’t think for a moment that the Payne brothers’ dual commitment to Marshall was pre-determined.
Far from it.
“I was really surprised Toby announced it as quickly as he did,” said the elder Payne, whose 6-foot-5, 230-pound son will be a senior at Poca in 2021-2022. “I actually thought he would ... I thought he was going to ride it out a little bit more.”
That’s because the younger Payne brother had several offers from Power Five schools already and still had another year to collect even more.
“Right,” said the elder Payne, “but Toby had, I think, already made his mind up a couple of weeks ago that he was either going to go to Marshall or Virginia Tech.
“And he went and visited Virginia Tech and he really loved it down there, but I don’t think he wanted to miss out on what he thinks is going to happen in Huntington with Coach (Charles) Huff. I think the excitement down there, he wanted to be a part of it ... what he thinks is going to happen.
“Plus, he had already been down there, which made it that much easier for him. We’re definitely proud of both of them.”
The Payne brothers are an interesting combination. Ethan is a powerful 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back, who rushed for 5,700 yards and 83 touchdowns in high school. But Toby is 6-5, 230 pounds and plays tight end, linebacker or defensive end.
So, no, they’re not two peas from the same Payne pod.
“They are close, but they are different,” said their father. “I mean, totally different. Ethan has always been a very self-conscious young man ... about his appearance. And you can tell by looking at Toby’s hair (a wild mullet) that he is not.
“But what they do have in common is competitiveness. Whether we’re fishing or throwing rocks, it doesn’t matter. They are going to be competitive. When we do go fishing, we have to put one in my boat and one in Dad’s boat because there is liable to be a fight.
“But, then again, they are close. I don’t think they’d want to admit how close they are.”
That closeness was mentioned in a previous newspaper story when Toby openly wondered about rooming with Ethan at Marshall. Their parents found the humor in that possibility.
“Yeah, me and my wife were talking about that,” said the Payne’s father. “We’d have to check the walls down there and see if they’re padded.”
Yes, the Payne family is THAT down to earth. That’s why it is going to be such a delight to drive from Poca down to Huntington to watch their sons play.
“It is going to be awesome,” said the elder Payne. “When we went through this process with Toby, we told Toby to do what’s best for Toby. We reiterated that to him every time we got to talking about where he wanted to go to school.
“We never put it out there as a package deal of Ethan and Toby. Absolutely not. We told Toby time and time again, ‘Go where you want to go. You have to go where you feel comfortable with the schools and the coaches and the program.’
“Absolutely, it was not a package deal. We never discussed that with any coaches. Even back when they were calling Ethan there was never any discussion. They were always separate ... even though they always played together. I honestly think their record was 63-4 playing football together.”
Then, Brent offered some interesting insight into his sons.
“I think recruiting was starting to wear Toby down,” he said. “The pressure and the coaches calling and wanting him to come there. The next day after committing to Marshall, I could tell he was at ease.
“He and Ethan feed off each other, for sure. Ethan always got the publicity — and rightfully so — when he was in high school. But I don’t think he would have done it without Toby. They push each other.
“They could do that because they played different positions. And they’re different physically. They are built different. They move different. They’re close in age, but they are different kids.”
The Payne brothers are different players and different kids who are heading to the same school — Marshall University.
Somehow, it all makes sense.