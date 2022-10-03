We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Ron Stollings
CANDIDATE FOR: WV State Senate 7th District (Lincoln, Boone, Logan, southern Kanawha)
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: stollingsforsenate.com
HOME CITY: Madison
HOME COUNTY: Boone
AGE: 67
EDUCATION: BA Biology, MS Biochemistry WVU, MD Marshall University School of Medicine, Internal Medicine at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University and North Carolina Baptist Hospital
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Physician. Former member of the University System Board of Trustees and Higher Education Policy Commission. Current state senator
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Former coal miner Westmoreland Coal company, Staff physician at Boone Memorial Hospital 1985 to 2018, staff physician at the local nursing home. 1985 til 2010
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Rotary, Kids Count Board, Buckskin Council Boy Scouts Board and Development Committee.
ENDORSEMENTS: West Virginia Education Association, WV American Federation of teachers, WV State Medical Association, WV Dental Association, WV Pharmacy Association, Farm Bureau, Coal Miners Compac, WV Trial Lawyers, WV Car, United Steel Workers District 8, Communications Workers of America, WV Appalachian Laborers District Council, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. And others.
FAMILY: daughter, Whitney; grandson, Seth.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: My single mother died of cancer when I was 17. After I worked my way through WVU, medical school at Marshall, and an internal medicine residency at Wake Forest, I returned home to care for the community that embraced me as a teenager. I’ve practiced medicine in Madison for 37 years and served as a senator for 16 years. I am dedicated to improving public education, ensuring West Virginians have access to quality affordable healthcare, and supporting efforts to grow and diversify the economy. I’ll build on relationships at the local, state, and federal levels to help our families and state thrive.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
I voted for the bill. There is new safer nuclear technology. I feel we should have an “all in” energy plan. This would complement coal mining and natural gas.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I would like to see the impact of medical cannabis. That process is still being developed.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
Employers need an educated, drug free workforce. Support entrepreneurs and small business. Invest wisely in infrastructure and broadband allowing for remote workers. Encourage higher education institutions to take science from bench research to the production of biotechnologies here in WV.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
Provide additional funding and support for foster care families. Expand programs such as healthy grand families. Increase child protective service workers salaries to be more competitive for recruitment and retention.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
Respect educators and pay them a competitive salary compared to neighboring states. Shore up the public employee insurance agency. Educators and school service personnel need a reliable health insurance system.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Yes
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
As part of the education reform legislation, we insisted that wrap around services to address social, emotional, and mental health was included. The state under- values these critical jobs so workforce is a real issue. Addressing this is a critical area for our state to move forward and attract new residents.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
We must consider the social determinants of health and education. Starting in middle school we should focus on the needed career tracks and steer students toward them. Let students know of the great opportunities available here in WV. Improve education efficiency by using the P- 20 and P- tech programs to provide an associate’s degree upon graduating from high school.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
We have limited initial prescriptions to patients who have never taken opioids. However, we cannot forget about patients who truly need these types of medicine. We must invest in programs that have been shown to work including medication assisted recovery, quick response teams, drug courts, and cover a full range of services for reintegration into the workforce.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
Certainly not the legislature! The state board of education and local boards should be making these decisions. Typically these members are former educators. These boards put out a 30 day public comment period to receive input. The legislature would not.
Additional general election questions
11. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, it triggered a West Virginia law dating from the 1800s that restricts abortions. Now the state legislature has a chance to refine that law. How would you like to see this law shaped for West Virginia? Would you support a statewide referendum on the question?
I would support a statewide referendum. The current bill essentially bans abortions without any real exceptions. It will drive Obstetricians out of WV and we already have a shortage.
12. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to invest wisely in infrastructure and broadband. We must make the best use of these federal dollars. This will attract new facilities and remote workers. We must extract rare earth elements and manufacture consumer electronics. Ensure quality, available, and affordable child care.
13. Many counties in West Virginia cannot fill teaching positions with certified teachers, particularly in math and science, which are critical subjects to ensure West Virginia students are prepared and competitive. What would you do to attract qualified teachers to West Virginia?
The current legislature does not respect the profession. Teachers remain underpaid, underappreciated. We have to bring respect back to the profession and become competitive with regard to salaries. The P-20 and P-tech programs could speed up the process of educating our teachers.
