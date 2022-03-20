We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Mike Stuart
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia State Senate 7th District (Lincoln, Boone, Logan, southern Kanawha counties)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: MakeWVGreat.com
HOME CITY: South Charleston / Alum Creek, WV
HOME COUNTY: Kanawha
AGE: 54
EDUCATION: B.A. Political Science & B.B.B. Accounting, West Virginia University; Juris Doctor, Boston University School of Law.
CURRENT OCCUPATION: Corporate Attorney, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Former United States Attorney, Southern District of West Virginia as nominated by President Trump and confirmed by the United States Senate including with the support of Senators Manchin & Capito. Former Chair, West Virginia State Republican Party. Founder, WV Presidential Debate Commission. Former Accountant, PricewaterhouseCoopers. Founder, WV Conservative Foundation.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Committee Member, YWCA Charleston; Volunteer, Young Leaders Association; mentor to 8th Grade students.
ENDORSEMENTS: Former Acting United States Attorney General Matt Whittaker; Brigadier General and former United States Attorney Bobby Christine (SDGA).
FAMILY: wife, Katrina, for 26 years; two daughters, Isabella (20) and Audrey (19) both are in college.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am pro-faith, pro-family, pro-Second Amendment, pro-police, pro-Parent/Student/Teacher, pro-American energy, pro-veteran, pro-Trump, and pro-America. I’ve already been endorsed by President Trump - as his personal pick for United States Attorney with the support of Senators Manchin and Capito. I took on the drug cartels, Detroit drug gangs, trigger pullers, fraudsters, and led the historic prosecution of two members of the WV Supreme Court. If I could do those things, I have the strength to take on the “good ol’ boys”, the career politicians, and the Swamp in Charleston. I’m a strong leader with a proven record and I’ll fight for you.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
Inflation and gasoline prices are skyrocketing. President Biden’s and radical liberal “Green New Deal” policies are killing our country. Instead of importing energy from tyrants and dictators, we need to safely ‘drill, frack, and mine’ the energy beneath our feet - American energy - for WV jobs and our national security. I support American energy production including nuclear, coal & gas.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
The drug epidemic is a scourge that destroys families and undermines our culture. Last year, more than 100,000 people died from overdose. Many started with marijuana. WV citizens and families should be fully informed, so they are aware of all the risks including increased crime, increased car accidents, and adverse health effects. WV families - not politicians - should decide this issue.
3. What should be done to diversify the state’s economy and prevent population loss?
It’s not complicated - we need to fire failed career politicians. We need a stronger leader with a bigger voice in Charleston who isn’t part of the “swamp” to take on the “swamp.” Over the past 20 years, the economy in Boone, Lincoln, Logan, and Kanawha counties cratered yet career politicians are reelected over and over and over and over again.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
We have a “family crisis” in WV. As US Attorney, I received more inquiries about CPS and our foster system than I did about the opiate crisis. Far more. We must invest in our children. It is time for a child-focused “Family Summit” in WV among all the stakeholders - faith leaders, families, and policy makers.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
There is nothing more powerful than a motivated child supported by a good parent with a dedicated teacher. Keeping and attracting good teachers is about more than just money. It’s about respect and empowerment. We have to allow good teachers to teach. We need to provide teachers with proper support services, enticing incentives, encourage collaboration, and ensure good work conditions.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I trust people and families, not government, when it comes to engendering mutual respect. Regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion, we are a nation grounded in equality and fairness. Discrimination in any form is abhorrent. I believe in the Golden Rule - “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” We cannot cure discrimination with discrimination.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Did you know the WV School Superintendent makes $230,000/year? That’s about what we pay our Governor and Attorney General COMBINED and more than our neighboring states pay their superintendents despite far larger populations. We need to put more money in the classroom. We need to focus on helping ALL students - more money in classrooms and less money for unelected bureaucrats.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
For too long, WV invested far too little in workforce development. Our workforce is one of our great challenges in attracting new companies. Communities are the key to workforce development. Unelected bureaucrats in DC or Charleston don’t understand community and regional needs. The solution is simple - enhanced trade & vocational schools, investment in local communities, and partnership with private companies.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
As the former U.S. Attorney, I understand the opiate scourge better than most. Each day, I carry a wallet filled with pictures of overdose victims. Those pictures haunt me in the dark of night. I’ve embraced too many moms and dads. We need tougher laws to put drug dealers behind bars and second chance laws to encourage addicts to recovery.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
Parents are more qualified than legislators or board members to determine their child’s education. We place too little priority on parents and the student. I trust parents to make the best choices for their children far more than I trust politicians or unelected bureaucrats. Parents matter. Teachers matter. The focus must be our children and their educational attainment - not politics.