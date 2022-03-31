We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Jill Barker
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 31 (southern Lincoln, northern Logan and western Boone)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook: Jill Barker for House of Delegates 31st district
HOME CITY: Chapmanville
HOME COUNTY: Boone County
AGE: 44
EDUCATION: Man High School C/O 1996, Marshall University, BA C/O 2001, Marshall University, MA C/O 2007
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Special Education Director, Logan County Schools
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Special Education Teacher- Logan Co Schools, Assistant Principal- Chapmanville Middle, Assistant Principal-Chapmanville Regional High School, Principal- West Chapmanville Elementary/Chapmanville Primary School.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Boone County Republican Executive Committee.
FAMILY: husband, Josh Barker; daughters, Katy and Lilly.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I have dedicated my life to our youth. After growing up in Lorado, I began my career in education. I have been a special education teacher and administrator. For the past four years, I have been the Special Education Director for Logan County Schools. We are needing to make a lot of changes for our children and their families. I can lead a new vision while protecting our values that we hold dear. My husband, Josh, and I live in Boone County with our two daughters. Josh and I love our home and state…and we want only the best for West Virginia.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
No, we have fossil fuels that are a lot safer and economically-friendly to the citizens of West Virginia.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I am 100% for the full legalization of medical marijuana. I believe the current laws that apply to this should be loosened. For recreational cannabis, we need to be certain we are meeting federal regulations. It can become a great source of revenue if done responsibly.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
We must work together to create a new image of WV. One with plentiful jobs and a solid infrastructure. Our children deserve a quality education that prepares them for the workforce. We need to spearhead the use of rare earth minerals. This would bring ample opportunity for new industry. We need to invest in our people, our most valuable resource.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
I work with foster families who do not have proper training or support in taking care of children with special needs and behavioral issues. These children should have regular access to mental health resources and social & emotional learning. Case workers need access to more resources, as do the families of origin.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
Competitive pay is a step in the right direction. Our teachers feel beat down and disrespected right now. The have over-crowded classrooms, student behaviors unlike we have ever seen before, and unrealistic expectations and workloads. The level of needs our students have right now is unprecedented. The least we can do is pay our people what they deserve.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I am not a supporter of a protected status for anyone when it comes to employment or program admissions. This should be based off the merit of a person's experience and education, without regard to gender, race, or sexual orientation. But I fully support people's rights to be whoever they want to be.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Efforts so far are not meeting the needs of these children. Many of our kids are products of secondary trauma. They are living in daily dysfunction. And the resources we do have are totally overwhelmed. But we can help them change their predicted outcomes. We have to follow the research and change people's ways of thinking in how we handle these students.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
Increased access to education and professional development. Career and technical education expansion. Revision of welfare policy that promotes generational dependance.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Funding for educational initiatives for all schools and community settings. Expansion of drug monitoring programs. Drastically improved access to treatment and long-term recovery centers.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
Board of education members are more aware of the specific needs of their individual districts. Legislators ensure that policies that must be implemented by all districts are mandated. Both are crucial roles. But I have always felt that the most qualified group to handle education policy issues would be ...educators.