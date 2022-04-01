We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: David “Flimsy” Adkins
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 30 (most of northern Lincoln County)
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Hamlin
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 60
EDUCATION: High School Graduate.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Mayor and Chief of Police Town of Hamlin.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Retired Business Owner.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Region 2 Planning and Development Council.
ENDORSEMENTS: WV State Building and Construction Trades Council AFL-CIO, National League of Taxpayers.
FAMILY: wife, Tina Adkins; children, Candace Hudson, Lisa Eimer, Wesley Adkins and Nicolas Adkins.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a pro-life, pro-energy, and conservative. I will uphold the 2nd amendment and the Constitution of the United States. I support all unions and have for many years. I am a retired business owner, a godly man and have served as mayor and police chief for the town of Hamlin the past 8 years. I currently serve as Vice Chairman for Region 2 and a board member for Tri-River Transit. I will work alongside other elected officials and work hard for our county and state to create and pass bills to help our county and state prosper and succeed.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
The recent repeal of the ban on nuclear energy opens the door to future options for renewable energy. It’s important to have open conversations of all stakeholders before construction of a nuclear power plant in WV. Comparisons of safety, efficiency and employment for nuclear power versus current coal powered plants should be made with needs of West Virginians first.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
Medical marijuana legislation has been well received and is being regulated in our state. Other states have tackled the use of recreational marijuana. A study of the positive and negative effects of legalization of recreational use should be implemented. Then, let the people have a voice in this hot button topic that effects them directly.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
Number one is infrastructure. You need accessible roads and bridges in order for businesses to transport their products efficiently. Businesses locate to areas with low taxes and close to well-developed road systems. Second, is to entice a variety of business types to WV through a diverse work force. Enhance education programs in conjunction with the needs of businesses.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
More funding for foster/grandparents that are caring for children in the foster care system. Preventative programs that help families navigate the act of parenting to help avoid the need for children to be removed from their homes. Social workers in schools to work with students and families to meet their needs.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
Teacher pay is a barrier to many entering and staying in the profession. WV is ranked 13th in the number of National Board Certified teachers yet teacher pay does not match this distinction. Fifty seven percent of WV teachers have a Master’s degree or higher yet salaries do not match other professionals with the same degree level.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I am for anti-discrimination protections for all West Virginians.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
I believe they are going in the right direction by placing more social workers in schools. More funding is needed to ensure every school has access to a social worker and school counselor. Some schools currently share counselors with other schools.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
Career and Technical education programs within the public school systems could be utilized to grow a diverse workforce based on the needs of its businesses. Students should be exposed to a variety of career options. Mentor programs could be created between businesses and local schools to create a bride to future employment.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
The role of the legislature in addressing this crisis is to continue to provide funding for current programs and ensure the monitoring of laws previously passed. Ensuring recent settlement funds are used to create prevention programs in communities affected.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
Education policy issues should be a collaboration of stakeholders with the knowledge of education professionals and research to help guide the conversation. Legislators while voted to be a voice of their citizens do not have the experience needed to tackle all education policy issues.