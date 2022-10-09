We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website.
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Mr. Lacy Watson
CANDIDATE FOR: U.S. House 1 (southern West Virginia counties)
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://votelacy.com/
HOME CITY: Bluefield
HOME COUNTY: Mercer County
PERSONAL STATEMENT: My goal in running for Congress is to represent the working-class families of southern WV that have been forgotten by our representatives in Washington. WV needs new leadership committed to transforming our small cities and towns. Through community solidarity, coalition building, and connecting directly with the people of our district we can provide the formula to rebuild middle-class America.
1. Nearly one in five children live in poverty in West Virginia. What specific policies and legislation do you believe will bring children and families out of poverty?
No reply.
2. What are your specific plans to address the effects of the opioid epidemic?
No reply.
3. What can be done to ensure the Black Lung Benefits Trust Fund remains solvent to provide West Virginia miners with health care benefits if their employer files for bankruptcy?
No reply.
4. What is your stance on creating a national law enforcement database and training standards to ensure officers who are fired for misconduct cannot just move to another jurisdiction?
No reply.
5. According to FEMA, flooding has become more common and more severe as the climate changes. What policies do you support to address climate change?
No reply.
Questions from the state League of Women Voters:
6. Historically, the Voting Rights Act enjoyed bipartisan support. Will you commit to supporting voting rights in the next Congress? If not, please explain what specific Federal legislation you will support to protect voting rights and remove voting barriers for all citizens of WV and other states?
Yes, supporting the Voting Rights Act is the cornerstone of our democracy. I fully intend to protect voting rights and to improve barriers for all citizens of WV and other states.
7. Last year, the House of Representatives passed the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity. When the Equality Act comes up in the next Congress, will you vote for it? If not, please explain your opposition.
Yes, I fully intend to support the Equality Act by voting for it in Congress. No person should experience discrimination of any nature.
8. WV has a responsibility to meet at least a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. What measures do you support to make sure that WV complies with IPCC Goals per the Paris Agreement?
I support measures that incentivize and promote alternative energy sources such as a carbon tax provided that revenue will help reduce the burning of fossil fuels and be re-invested in clean energy and climate change efforts.