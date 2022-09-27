We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website.
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Kim Blair
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Commission
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Harts
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 39
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Principal at Harts PK-8
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Educator in Lincoln County for 16 years
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: WV Citizens Defense League
FAMILY: Husband: Nick Blair Children: Kyler and Kerrigan Fur baby: Liberty
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a child of God. I’m a wife, mom, an educator and a proud Lincoln Countian. I’m an intelligent, hardworking, community minded woman who will be an advocate for the citizens of Lincoln County if given the opportunity. After two decades of the same leadership and limited progress, Lincoln County is in need of change. We deserve more. If I am elected to the County Commission, I promise I will work in the best interest of ALL Lincoln County, regardless of political party or location. I am dedicated to improving Lincoln County for my family and yours.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
We MUST have reliable broadband/internet. Whether no service or spotty service, businesses, education and families rely on it. Without reliable internet, businesses and students can’t compete. We must identify and attract every single resource- grants, partners (like Armstrong) and other available funds. Broadband Internet is a necessity for Lincoln County to attract businesses and prepare students to become productive adults.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
Leaders need to lead. I will lead the effort for better collaboration among elected leaders and our citizens, regardless of political affiliation. We must better utilize the Region II Planning & Development structure to get critical need-based grants to improve water, storm drain, and sewage systems across Lincoln County.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
Dilapidated buildings are serious problems. Beyond being a blight on our county, they are a safety hazard. We need a serious-minded planning committee to address zoning issues, safety concerns, and to establish a process for actually remediating concerns and restoring our communities.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
Lack of good jobs to provide for our families and to end the cycle of generational poverty and government dependence. Rotting, deteriorating and unsafe Infrastructure including roads, bridges, water and sewage systems. Drugs/addiction and the destructive impact on our families, our children and the related increase in criminal activity.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
While neighboring counties are growing and new job projects are being announced, we continue to be stagnated. We need to improve our business climate in order to attract a variety of employment opportunities. From access to rehabilitation to job training and education, to accessible internet and investment in our infrastructure, we must approach our challenges with new leadership, vigor and solutions.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement officers?
My foremost priority is the safety of our citizens. When we compromise officers, we compromise safety. When elected, I will meet with our law enforcement leadership to ensure any public safety concerns are an absolute priority and immediately addressed. My bottom line- school safety, the safety of your family, and the safety of our law enforcement officers.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
Cleaning up Lincoln County is a priority. I will spearhead “Operation Lincoln Shines” to raise awareness of litter issues and lead an organized effort to “shine up” our county. With a combination of clean-up efforts, partnership with state/federal agencies, and building awareness within schools we can create a sustainable program to shine up, clean up and build up our beautiful county.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
As a principal, I understand budgets, teamwork, and I have a record of solving problems. Our jail bill isn’t just our problem, it’s WV’s problem. Criminals must be behind bars and our citizens kept safe. I’ll work with our representatives to put the jail bill where it should be the state level. I will lobby for efficient use of taxpayer money.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
I support all energy resources and believe coal/coal jobs are essential. Our utility bills are soaring. Attacks on the energy under our feet must stop. We need to use the best resource whether it is renewable or coal. We need to protect our jobs and not waste taxpayer money on “green” ideas unless they are best for our people.
Additional general election questions
10. If Amendment 2 were to pass, how do you anticipate the county would react to the loss of revenue? Would you reduce services or increase tax revenue from other sources?
Our companies and people continue to leave. Current leadership has failed our families who deserve better opportunities. Amendment 2 only authorizes the Legislature to consider tax reduction. I will work to ensure we don’t see a cut in revenue. We need Commissioners who will work to grow our tax base through new jobs and companies while continuing to search for innovative ideas.
11. What can the County Commission do to attract new businesses to the county?
Improve infrastructure and broadband internet (Armstrong has a great plan that seems to have been ignored), give tax incentives, develop more recreational opportunities, improve roads, create adult job training programs with certifications, embrace changes that benefit our county, listen to stakeholders that think outside the box, and empower innovative thinkers.