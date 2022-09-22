We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website.
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Charles Neal Vance
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Commission
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Midkiff
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln County
AGE: 68
EDUCATION: Graduate- Guyan Valley High School, West Virginia University, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Lincoln County Commission, 42 years as Family Physician in Lincoln County.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Region II Planning and Development Council Board of Directors Community Drug Court and Day Report Board of Directors
ENDORSEMENTS: Lincoln County Coon Hunters Association
FAMILY: Wife, Bertha; children, Neal Vance and Felicia Skeens; grandchildren, Ezekial Skeens and Chloe Vance.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am seeking re-election to continue the work of the commission regarding expansion of clean drinking water, cellular phone service, broadband, jobs, outdoor recreation and supporting our community centers. I also want to start a county-wide cleanup program including roadways and streams. Thank you.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
We are planning to implement another 10-year water expansion program throughout Lincoln County. We are continuing to put up more cellular phone towers and develop our broadband services. We will work to increase funding for our Sheriff’s department and to establish a Quick Response Team (QRT) for opioid overdoses and their follow-up care.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
We would engage local businesses to expand services.
We would work with our local economic development authority to seek new businesses to our county.
We are developing a modern infrastructure for new businesses.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
We need to reconstitute our dilapidated building committee and use funding from our building permit fees to identify unsafe structures and work to get them removed or secured.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
Since the removal of our coal severance money by the state, we are operating on a budget without $700,000 to 1,000,000 dollars yearly revenue.
Infrastructure development including water, cellular phone service and broadband. Complications of opioid addiction including its effects on our families.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward.
Increasing the safe drinking water programs to Lincoln County families. Supporting and expanding cellular phone services. Using the opioid settlement monies to increase law enforcement and follow-up for affected families. Increasing funding for our community centers for youth and senior citizen programs.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the number of the sheriff’s enforcement officers?
I am in favor of increasing the Sheriff’s office staff to better serve and protect our families. We will increase our law enforcement by using funding from our opioid settlements.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
We need to clean up our county. I propose we form community groups to identify and privatize projects. These projects will be funded by the Commission and coordinated by the Commission and local groups to clean our streams and roadways. In addition, need a litter control officer to stop the dumping of trash.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
I will try to get more of our opioid settlements to take care of our regional jail bill.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
Absolutely, it is the way of our future. In so doing, we hope to create more jobs and do our part to slow down climate change to give our children and grandchildren cleaner and safer lives.
10. If amendment 2 were to pass, how do you anticipate the county would react to the loss of revenue? Would you reduce services or increase tax revenue from other sources?
I hope it does not pass but if it does, my first choice would be to reduce services. This would be our only choice as our families should not be taxed more as we should not put that burden on the people.
11. What can the County Commission do to attract new businesses to the county?
We need to continue to improve our infrastructure and actively recruit new businesses by making Lincoln County a better place to live and work.