NAME: Kristy Scraggs
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Clerk
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Branchland
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 47
EDUCATION: Guyan Valley high school, Southern Community college, Marshall university-Criminal Justice
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Hamlin Town Clerk and owner of Miles of Smiles kidz care
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Lincoln County clerks office, WV Americorps, LCOC
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Secretary of Republican Executive committee, Dist.2 Republican committee woman, Lincoln County 4th of July committee president, WV municipal judges association, DEP cleanup organizer, LC drug take-back organizer
ENDORSEMENTS: Lincoln County Republican Committee
FAMILY: parents, Eddie and Carol Smith; children, Joseph and Austin; grandchild, Bristol; future daughters-in-law, Shelby Napier and Haley Mounts.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I will work to move this office forward and implement it on day one to move everything online. I will go to Charleston to fight for this county and not allow everything to go to surrounding counties. I have brought in around $600,000 to this county in grants and donations. I will work for you, the citizens, and will never go away from that. I will work with local and state officials to find money and resources to help move LC forward and bring our area back. If the citizens give me a chance, I know I can make a difference.
1. What experience qualifies you for the office?
I worked in this office for seven years. I have done estates,deeds, files and elections. I have experience in billing, payroll, grants and managed several employees. I was praised in this paper, news media and by the County Commission for taking registered voter numbers from 22,000 to 13,000 and continued to work on them until leaving.
2. What are your suggestions for improving the operation of the office?
Citizens don’t trust the election process and should see more education with programming machines, counting ballots, working on machines and testing of machines. This needs to be placed on social media so the community will feel more comfortable with the process. Party chairs should be involved in every step. This should be done for everything in the office, not just elections.
3. What would your definition of good service be?
Stay transparent, welcome anyone coming into the office. Remember you and office staff work for the people of LC. Work to make all of the county better, not just certain areas. Each office needs to work together to make the courthouse and community better. Work with state and local officials to find grants needed for our county.
4. How can your office assist voters to cast their ballots more easily?
Set up mock machines at events, community centers, schools, and senior programs to demonstrate how to use electronic machines. Some people are afraid to use electronics, maybe implement also having paper ballots to make citizens feel more at ease when casting a ballot.
Additional general election questions
5. What measures should be taken by states and/or the federal government to ensure American voters have confidence in our elections and to prevent election subversion and sabotage?
The Secretary of State is doing a great job stopping voter fraud. I attended several trainings and worked on removing citizens from the voter rolls. This has to be done every year, so having someone just working on elections is mandatory. That’s one part that I would never cut from my office so I can protect the election process.
6. Would you favor any changes in state law to make it easier for people to register and vote? Please elaborate.
I think the state has done well with having a lot of opportunities for citizens to register. You can register online, local courthouse, DMV, DHHR and SOS office. Voting in the area is a little difficult, citizens having to drive so far sometimes to cast a ballot. We have got to fight to make sure redistricting doesn’t put restraints on our citizens.
7. What ideas do you have for efficient storage and retrieval of essential county records?
All offices in courthouse need more storage for records. I think it’s important to make sure all records are scanned and kept on files. Our county had a huge loss when the courthouse burned and lost lots of important documents. We should look into buildings to keep records, but also make sure to go through when needed and depose them properly.