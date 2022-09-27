We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Direl Baker
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Clerk
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Ranger
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 47
EDUCATION: Grad of Guyan Valley High School with some college. I Studied IT at Marshall University.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: County Clerk serving since 2012
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Lincoln County Community Corrections, Lincoln County Sheriffs Office, Lincoln County Assessor’s Office, AND Lincoln County Home Confinement Officer.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Ranger Improvement Committee
ENDORSEMENTS: UMWA
FAMILY: fiancee, Rose Brown; parents, Edward Baker Sr. and Donella Baker; brother, Edward Baker.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: It's my belief that when elected to office you act on behalf of the citizens. You serve everyone regardless of whether the citizens voted for you, no matter the citizen’s party affiliation and no matter the citizen’s social status. Everyone that comes in the County Clerks office will be assisted with their needs and treated with respect. I hope everyone that has come into the Clerk’s office during these 10 years has felt that way. I hope I have gained their trust and they will Re-Elect me, Clerk, based on my body of work and the way I've treated people.
1. What experience qualifies you for the office?
There is no experience that qualifies a person more than doing the job. I have served as Lincoln County Clerk for the past 10 years during that time I have gain the knowledge and experience needed to run this office. I have a good understanding of computer programs, file formats, and networking which helps with both Records keeping and Elections.
2. What are your suggestions for improving the operation of the office?
While serving as County Clerk I saw the decline in the Coal severance budget. I started looking for outside funding sources in the form of grants. To date I have received about 700 Thousand in grant funding for the Clerk’s Office. I will continue to work these sources to continue to improve record keeping and Election Security.
3. What would your definition of good service be?
Just as in customer service you would want to meet or exceed all expectations. For the 10 years I have been County Clerk, if I felt I wasn’t getting enough results in a 40 hour work week I wouldn’t hesitate to work on evenings and weekends. Being a good public servant is getting the job done regardless of resources.
4. How can your office assist voters to cast their ballots more easily?
Voters have options now, of course Election Day. An alternative way to vote is 10 days of Early Voting. As County Clerk I have made sure that Early Voting takes place in each of our 3 Magisterial Districts for easy access to the polls, locations Harts, McCorkle, and Hamlin. Voters can also vote absentee if they meet certain criteria.
Additional general election questions
5. What measures should be taken by states and/or the federal government to ensure American voters have confidence in our elections and to prevent election subversion and sabotage?
Share the process and I think people would have confidence. We have machines that are publicly tested and count computers that never touch the internet, different parties participating as Ballot Commissioners and Poll Workers. Numbered seals are used on machines. Counting is held in front of the Public. Canvass is public and shows that paper ballots match the electronic count.
6. Would you favor any changes in state law to make it easier for people to register and vote? Please elaborate.
Yes I am in favor of making anything easier for people I serve. Voting affects everyone! If you work you pay taxes the people elected determines how money is spent. If you go to school, policies affect school funding. Even people you elect, affect public assistance programs. Everyone that wants to vote should have the opportunity.
7. What ideas do you have for efficient storage and retrieval of essential county records?
As County Clerk I started using a new company for record management. With the help of grants I wrote we went from no digital images in 2012 to 675,600 digital images in 2022. With the system a person can view these documents online ( http://129.71.206.62). The new system also has offsite backup of all these records.