NAME: Wylie Aaron Stowers
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Circuit Clerk
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: http://www.facebook.com/ElectStowers
HOME CITY: Hamlin
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 36
EDUCATION: West Virginia University Graduate with a degree in Agribusiness Management and Rural Development.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: President of a trucking and excavation company.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Truck driver, equipment operator, safety, human resources, and management.
FAMILY: fiance, Lisa Brock; father and stepmother, Greg and Joy Stowers; mother, Rinda Lisa Stowers; sisters, Brittany Stowers and Sydney Walker; nephew and nieces, Gavin Stowers and Harlowe and Harper Walker; stepson, William Brock.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: It has been a lifelong dream to seek public office and serve the great people of Lincoln County. Whether it be my education, work, time in the West Virginia Trucking Association, or building relationships with friends and my family I have worked hard to excel and have high expectations for myself. I will work just as hard for Lincoln County. My family always taught me to treat people the way I want to be treated and never ask someone to do something you aren't willing to do yourself. I will bring those values to the Lincoln County Courthouse and the Circuit Clerks office.
1. What experience qualifies you for the office?
My education and experience in business gives me the necessary experience for this office.
2. What are your suggestions for improving the operation of the office?
Intensive training for the e-filing system that is coming. Not only for the employees of the office but the clerk also. Once the training is complete instilling a can-do attitude with everyone in the office so the public knows they can come there for help.
3. The e-file system is slowly being rolled out by the West Virginia Supreme Court. What do you think the advantages and disadvantages of the e-file system are?
The only disadvantage to the e-filing system that I can find is that it may be hard for some people to use. Attorneys and the courts are full of people that will train to use this system but what about everyone else? My office would be open to help anyone having trouble using the system.
4. Jurors typically have to call a phone number every night they are on jury duty, when they could simply receive a text message or automated call notifying them they have duty the following day. Do you believe there needs to be an overhaul in the system of how jury duty selections are made and how jurors are notified of their selection?
Jurors have a tough and stressful job, but a very important one. I am for any way we can make it easier and more convenient for the potential jurors. Those fine people are providing a service to the county. We need to try to make it as seamless as possible.