We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website.
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Brian K. Graley
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Circuit Clerk
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook - Vote Graley
HOME CITY: Griffithsville
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 56
EDUCATION: Duval High School, U.S. Air Force career.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: United Rentals Customer Sales Representative, Huntington, WV.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Retired U.S. Air Force, Retired from Moses Group.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Member of the Yawkey Baptist Church and 111th American Legion, Hamlin WV; Southern WV Kayak Anglers Board of Directors .
ENDORSEMENTS: Republican Executive Committee of Lincoln County.
FAMILY: wife, Karen Mullins Graley; five children; five grandchildren.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I would appreciate your confidence and vote to be your Circuit Clerk. I will work full time for the people of Lincoln County to make our county a better place to live and raise our families. I will have an open door policy so you can come to me with your concerns. Vote for me and let us all work together to make Lincoln County a better place. May God bless America and Lincoln County.
1. What experience qualifies you for the office?
I have the high integrity that comes from being a Christian and a church member. I’ve learned discipline from a career in the U.S. Air Force and then served the public with the automobile industry and managing people skills from both occupations. I have been a leader in several organizations that serve our community.
2. What are your suggestions for improving the operation of the office?
I would like to see the office work to covert documents presented in court, final rulings, land contracts, and old hand written records into electronic form so that we better serve the people of Lincoln County and so people who are outside the county who may want to develop projects may search locations online instantly.
3. The e-file system is slowly being rolled out by the West Virginia Supreme Court. What do you think the advantages and disadvantages of the e-file system are?
The only disadvantages are the time it is taking to get the system installed in the counties, the small amount of time it will take to train the employees in the offices and the awareness in advertising the services. I am all for this system. It will better serve all of Lincoln County as it will give greater exposure and transparency.
4. Jurors typically have to call a phone number every night they are on jury duty, when they could simply receive a text message or automated call notifying them they have duty the following day. Do you believe there needs to be an overhaul in the system of how jury duty selections are made and how jurors are notified when they are notified of their selection?
This is not an option or the role of the Circuit Clerk to decide. The policies and procedures set forth are in the law and are as such not to be commented on by the ones who are responsible for their being carried out. We will follow the current law to the letter and make no exceptions as it is written.