We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Shannon Ross
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Board of Education District 3
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Hamlin
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 41
EDUCATION: I attended Lincoln County Schools until 1995. I Then graduated from Buffalo High School 1998.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Operations Coordinator for Tri River Transit.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: I have worked and volunteered extensively with Lincoln County Youth Football, Lincoln County Youth Basketball, Lincoln Lazers, Lincoln County Youth Soccer, Hamlin PK-8 Soccer, Hamlin PK-8 Basketball, and multiple other programs. My children and I have also been involved in Lincoln County 4-H. I also served on the Hamlin PK-8 PTO, and Hamlin Daisy Scouts.
FAMILY: husband, Chad Ross; three children, Connor, Gracie and Colton .
PERSONAL STATEMENT: We're blessed with wonderful educators, drivers, custodians, aides, secretaries, and so many folks who make sure our school system beats rhythmically every day. Parents, grandparents, and guardians work from morning until night in their roles. At the top table, when the board meets, Lincoln County has been lacking the perspective of the parents of our kids, our county's most precious resource. I'm asking for your support in the Tuesday, May 10, 2022 election. I want to be your voice, our kids' voice as we work toward a brighter and better Lincoln County for us all.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
Should I have the honor of being elected, I will work to be an advocate, a listener, and a voice. I will bring oversight for our kids, our employees, our school system retirees, and for the broader community.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
We must determine why we have gone from 5,000 students a decade ago to 3,000 enrollees today. It's not all down to "dropouts," a phrase I don't like anyway. It's outward migration, homeschooling, socioeconomic factors, and more. Populist phrases and unrealistic promises gain us nothing. We need pragmatic solutions and we'll find them.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
I have seen different methods, platforms, tools, and venues used by our eight schools. Our principals and staff are all innovators. They know what works for their unique communities and they communicate well; I know they do as a recipient. But one size does not fit all. Trust our staff. They get the job done.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
As a board member, I will insist on regular briefings from the CTA director. Beyond that central office cabinet role, we must ensure state standards are being met. Summative testing each spring is not going away anytime soon, so we need to scrutinize and use that data and follow the students from elementary grades through to high school.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Again, it comes down to monitoring the data. The annual LSIC updates from school staff and stakeholders are vital. Those briefings to the board show us the methods being deployed at each school, what works, and what isn't working. We need to replicate what works and phase out what does not.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
I have seen the efficacy of the resource officer at LCHS. I would push for two more such positions to be shared among the four middle schools, by working with the sheriff and commission to identify funding streams modeled on the LCHS arrangement between the LCBOE and the Hamlin. Also, student led programs such as SADD have my full backing.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
The success of our young people. Success while they are elementary kids. Success while they navigate the choppy waters of middle school. Success as young adults in high school. And success in the workforce, or as apprentices, or in the service of the nation, or in college.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
I trust the expertise of our maintenance and facilities director. I also trust the work of my predecessors in drafting the mandatory 10 year facilities plan in 2021. We will look to that document for guidance, modifying as needed. Our diligence and oversight will be key as the design of the new Duval school is finalized.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
I am a proud product of public schools. My kids all attend our county's public schools. As a board member, I will work to shine a bright light on the stellar work being done in each our eight public schools. We have great kids, great employees, and a supportive and loving community. Those strengths can be enough to see our public schools thrive.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
The use of illicit substances is problematic but being handled school by school. Stricter imposition of sanctions for other transgressions has been effective this year. Two years of pandemic woes impacted our kids' accountability. We must also focus on our students' mental health by involving the full team of counselors, social workers, therapists, medical providers, and many others.