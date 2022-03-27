We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Nick Watts
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Board of Education District 3
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.facebook.com/VoteNickWatts
HOME CITY: Hamlin
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 41
EDUCATION: College graduate, Associate in Electrical Technology, Marshall University; currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration at Marshall University.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Engineer Technician, Appalachian Power
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Parent Volunteer for Lincoln County High School.
ENDORSEMENTS:
FAMILY: wife, Shannon Watts; two daughters, Greyce and Rory.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: My goal as a member of the LCBOE, is to be a voice for the students, parents, and employees. I also want to bring more transparency to the position and support the needs of students and staff alike.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
I would concern myself with the education and wellbeing of the students. I would listen to ideas from our educators and staff. I would work with the administration to develop solutions and fix the problems we have. I also want to reconnect with parents to better prepare students for a successful future. Finally, I want to restore the pride we once had in this county.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
I would like to have a program that would get parents more involved with their child's education. I would work to build a strong CTE/vocational program. I would work with the staff on the frontlines to find the cracks these kids are falling through and create ways to rescue them. Every student counts.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
There are already many avenues to contact teachers, but some parents/grandparents may not know about these tools or how to use them. I would like to have trainings available to help parents. Also, a teacher's time is very limited during the day. We need a plan to help the teachers set aside time to communicate outside the classroom.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
This would be a team effort. We have to listen to the educators that are teaching the curriculum to build up these standards. We have some brilliant educators in our system that need to have more input in this matter.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
I would like to recognize all student achievements, coach students that are struggling before the report card comes out, and encourage parents to be involved in their student's education.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
I would continue to educate them on the dangers of drug use and support existing peer clubs like S.A.D.D. Also, we need to reach out beyond the schools and work with prevention and recovery programs. It's not only about prevention but recovery for the ones that have already gone down that path.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
I think it needs to be preparing students for a competitive world after highschool. Students are graduating unprepared for college or even the workforce. I'm not placing blame on teachers or administration. This is a result of a broken system.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
A Duval and Midway school is already well into preparation to be started soon. The next focus needs to be GV and Ranger. Both schools are in bad shape and are too old to invest money in upgrades. Then Hamlin needs to be evaluated. After we have all the school buildings addressed we can focus on a sports complex at LCHS.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
By working to create a better education system that benefits the students. To do this we need to invest in our teachers. They have overloaded classes, overloaded paperwork and feel as if they have no support. Next, involve those parents that seek other education avenues and take notice of their suggestions.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Lack of supervision. Unbalanced discipline. Overwhelmed staff.