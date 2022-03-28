We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Nicholas Little
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Board of Education District 3
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Hamlin
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 39
EDUCATION: Some college and vocational certification.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: HVAC technician
FAMILY: wife, Christa; children, Brady, Chesney and Calli.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Let me speak up for my children, your children and the children of this great county.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
My role will be to speak up for all the children of Lincoln County.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
Offer encouragement, and provide an environment that makes kids want to come to school.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
Offer and advertise multiple ways of communication such as email addresses, participation in parent teacher events, making sure parents have availablity to speak to the board members.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
Be consistent and continue to offer classes kids will enjoy and that can help provide jobs right out of high school such as our vocational classes.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Encouragement and offer more than one guidance counselor, so the kids feel they have multiple people to speak to if issues arises. Having multiple career days to make students aware of local job opportunities.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
There should be a no tolerance for drugs. Offer programs to educate children on the tragic outcomes involving drugs.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Number one priority is the CHILDREN! Make them feel safe, make them feel welcome and offer encouragement
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Providing safe educational environments for all children in the county. I believe it’s important to get community involvement. Sending out a survey to ask parents what improvements they feel may be necessary.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
Participation in legislative days at the capitol to encourage education funding.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Good leadership within the schools, strict standards that children are aware of, enforcement of such policies.