NAME: David Bell
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Board of Education District 3
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Hamlin (formerly of Ranger)
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 73
EDUCATION: Masters Degree in School Administration.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Retired
OTHER WORK HISTORY: West Virginia State Director for Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic, former US Army and WV National Guard Helicopter Pilot.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Many over the years including Lions Club, Jaycees, and Board of Directors LCOC.
FAMILY: wife, Gloria Smith Bell; sons, Benjamin and Joshua; daughters-in-law, Ashley and Brandi; grandsons, Titus and Maxton.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am dedicated to the academic advancement of students. I believe all students must leave school prepared for higher education and/or vocational careers. All school employees are deserving of courtesy and respect. Our school system should be second to none in every area.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
The Board has complete authority, within state law, over affairs when they serve as a legal body. The Board is primarily a policymaking body. The Board delegates the administrative functions to the county Superintendent of Schools. Individual members rarely have authority when acting alone.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
A student’s fate regarding being a dropout is most often determined in the first three years of schooling if they do not attain reading and math skills. That must be addressed. Current students of dropout age must be given vocational skills to prepare them for a job if they choose to quit school. Intensive counseling is required as well.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
Parents should know the skills expected of the child. The Report Card should indicate actual progress of those skills. At year’s end, parents are to be given the list of skills for the upcoming school year. Teachers and Parents need to discuss the child’s progress regularly. Parents are not he enemy and neither is the teacher.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
It certainly can’t be explained in the sixty words allotted for this answer. In a nutshell, skills must be accomplished before harder skills are taught.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
If students can read and do math, they can achieve in all other subjects. Those subjects must be addressed even for students in upper grades. Defining a student’s learning level is critical.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Most school systems have good drug prevention programs already in place. The problem is a societal problem that carries over into the school system. Zero tolerance means zero tolerance. All students should believe that drug use at school will be punished.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
The purpose of a school system is to educate kids. That means students are to be taught skills necessary for the next grade. Students not mastering those skills must be retaught until they attain those skills. Being passed on when not prepared does a disservice to the child.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
We do not have enough maintenance personnel to attend to existing facilities. Preventive maintenance seems to be absent. Our lack of adequate sports facilities needs addressed. Candidates Pistore, Wilson, and I will undertake a fundraising effort from public and private sources to build a football and track facility on the LCHS campus.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
We need to make our county schools so good that parents will not want to send their children to private, charter school, or home school. A quality system will make the question moot.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
The most common topic I hear from parents is bullying from adults and students. As a former school principal, it was the most common and hardest to solve problem I had. I chose to deal with it by counseling programs, appropriate punishments, and increased supervision by school personnel. Adults and students will be disciplined for bullying others.