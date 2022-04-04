We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Rodney “Rowdy” L. Baker II
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Board of Education District 2
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Ranger
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 53
EDUCATION: Guyan Valley High School 1987, Marshall University BBA 1991 and WVU JD 1995.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Attorney.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Substitute teacher and grocery industry.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: NRA and GOA.
FAMILY: daughters, Lynndsy, Bailey and Josie; grandson, Colton.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am proud to have been a part of this Board over the last several years. We not only weathered Covid, a much-needed State Department evaluation and re-location of Duval PK-8, but have made massive positive changes in response. Our new administration has remedied almost every administrative problem with high quality hires. Our administration has a proven record of major academic improvement, accountability and transparency. None of this would have been possible without the extraordinary sacrifices of our teachers, service personnel, parents and students in these difficult times. I am excited about our future.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
Officially, policymaking and voting on agenda items in a properly noticed meeting with a quorum of members present. Practically, you must set aside your personal beliefs, disagree one day with the same people that you work with the next to better our educational system. Absolute independence in your evaluation and decision making from other board members and administration is vital.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
Most students drop out when they fall behind and don't believe a diploma is worth the work required to catch up. We are committed to i-Ready, an academic program that identifies student skill deficiencies and creates individual academic plans to advance students to meet/exceed grade level standards. Students who are on grade level when entering the 9th grade graduate!
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
As a parent of an LCHS student, communication is a top priority for me. Our schools utilize multiple methods to communicate with parents. While we still use notes and phone calls, we also use Schoology, Aptegy and a new shared services communication specialist to continuously improve communication.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
We hired Mr. Kelley as our superintendent in large part because of his record as a proven academic improvement specialist. I will absolutely hold him accountable for higher expectations in teaching and learning and development of a more challenging curriculum to increase student achievement.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Student achievement is the main focus of our board. We must increase student attendance, encourage participation in co-curricular and extra curricular activities, provide targeted professional development for teachers and continue to improve our systems of support for at risk students, their parents and their grand-families.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
I have a zero tolerance attitude towards drugs. We have increased disciplinary consequences for possession and distribution. We installed vape detectors at LCHS with planned expansion into the remainder of our schools. We work with local law enforcement and deploy drug dogs. We must continue to educate our students and community members about the harmful consequences of drug usage.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Despite what some would have you believe, we now have a strong foundation in place to increase student achievement. We need to remain fully committed to resolving the deficiencies documented by the WVDE and to implementing the education improvement processes and strategies we have adopted under Mr. Kelley.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Our older facilities will require continued improvement projects. We secured $ 24,000,000 from the SBA to build a new state of the art Duval PK-8 facility at no additional cost to the taxpayers. Our treasurer has worked long-term with McLiney and Company to develop a lease purchase agreement to largely fund construction of a new football and track facility at LCHS.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
Staunch legislative opposition to these policies is vital. Public education is a foundation of our country. We must increase academic achievement and the student experience to make public education a better option than those set forth above for a broader base of students. Simply, we have to compete and we have to win.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Drugs in general with vaping and related products in particular. Because vaping and related products, including THC, can be legally purchased by adults, students seem to view them as safe. Students don't understand that vaping products can be tampered with often leading to fatal consequences. Detection, education and the consistently harsh disciplinary consequences we impose are key.