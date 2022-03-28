We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Jeremy W. Wilson
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Board of Education District 2
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: fb.me/voteJeremyWilson
HOME CITY: Branchland
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 35
EDUCATION: B.S. Chemistry
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Supervisor Marathon Petroleum Co.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Gasoline Certification Lab tech, Youth Pastor Lincoln COG
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: VP Baseball Salt Rock LL
FAMILY: wife, Ashley Wilson; children, Cooper, Coy and Marshall.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: As a parent of school aged children and a tax payer in LC, I am disgusted with business as usual. There is no room for complacency in any elected positions and certainly not on the BOE. I have a vested interest in seeing the education system in LC excel. We have to invest in our children’s future! The current elected officials motto: is Lincoln County Last. When I’m elected it will always be Lincoln County First!
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
My role on the board should be the same when elected as it is before elected. That is a concerned parent with a vested interest in LC education system. I’m passionate about delivering to the community a LC education system that will be coveted by surrounding counties and the State. As a policy maker I will deliver!
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
Invest in the students! They have to know that we as individuals and as a community care about their success. The only way I know to show that to someone is invest in them. They need facilities, they need vocational options, and they need a quality education. Foundational success in reading, writing, and math is key to graduating students.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
Make attending Board Meetings more appealing for starters. Make sure we are having them at times that are conducive to parent’s schedules. Have several a year in different communities throughout the county. At those times require attendance from administrators and educators of the school in that area. Encourage a Q & A session. Do not discourage parent involvement.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
The education system has moved away from teachers and local boards in terms of who makes decisions that affect classrooms and curricula. Policy makers who are aware of this pattern can push for a move away from standardized control and toward community-based mechanisms, such as community-elected school boards, that have the authority to make decisions about how their students are educated.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Acknowledge and address overcrowding. Overcrowded classrooms, time and again, have been shown to be less effective. Students don’t get the attention or personalization they require. Make funding schools a priority! The problem isn’t simply a matter of cash-strapped states, it’s a matter of priorities. Curriculum development and classroom priorities should focus on each student’s individual success.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
There are tons of drug prevention programs in schools. D.A.R.E. presumably leading the way. A school can start by getting rid of faculty that condone the abuse of substances. We want our students led by example right?!? Zero tolerance! Punish offenders with more than a time out.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Number one priority must be student achievement right? We want to graduate students that are prepared to be successful adults. It seems our current priority is to graduate students with no options because that’s the only way we can grow LC. Anyone with options is leaving. That needs to change!
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
I’m a firm believer in having something to be proud of. We have to invest in our facilities! I see that as investing in our students. They are the future…they’re worth investing in. I am committed to bringing back community and the start of that is finally building a sports complex after a 15 year failure to do so.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
That’s simple…drain the LC swamp. Elect people to positions that are interested in helping the county. Build an education system that is coveted and not an embarrassment. That problem will alleviate itself. Present an education system that parents will choose. They aren’t choosing what’s in place now.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
I have heard from the parents at a resounding alarm that bullying is out of control. This is just as prevalent in our faculty as it is the students. The way to stay in power in LC is fear-mongering. It certainly hasn’t been providing quality resources. Let’s change the atmosphere and execute a discipline plan for students and faculty alike.