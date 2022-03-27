We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Rodney Ray Cummings
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Board of Education District 1
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Alum Creek
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 62
EDUCATION: BA in Health and Safety Education, Masters in Leadership Studies, Masters plus 45, Certification in Athletic Training
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Member of Lincoln County Board of Education
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Teacher and football coach at Duval High School, Principal at Van High School, Assistant Principal at Lincoln County High School, and Transportation Director for Lincoln County Schools
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Member and Deacon at the Alum Creek Church of Christ
FAMILY: wife, Amanda Keeney Cummings; sons, Joshua and Noah Cummings.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I began a career in education in 1982 at Duval High School. Throughout the years, I have served as a teacher, coach, athletic trainer, and an administrator. Since retiring, I desire to continue to serve the students, parents, and employees of Lincoln County Schools. I am committed to making a difference as a member of the Board of Education. My priority will be meeting the students’ emotional, social, physical and academic needs, as well as providing a safe school environment for students and staff. I would appreciate your vote on May 10, 2022.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
A member of the BOE serves, supports and provides leadership for the entire school community: students, parents, service personnel, teachers, administrators, and central office staff. The primary focus should be placed on increasing academic achievement and ensuring the safety and well-being of our students. As a member, I will collaborate with all stakeholders for the betterment of Lincoln County Schools.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
Student involvement is critical to addressing the dropout issue. Encouraging students to participate in extracurricular activities will create a sense of belonging to their school. Our high school students currently benefit from the many CTE programs, Early College Academy through Southern, band, and athletic teams. Statistically, students involved in their schools are more likely to receive their high school diplomas.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
This year, all county schools updated their websites. A new APP, called Lincoln County Schools, is readily available to improve communication between the school and home. Schoology, an educational platform, is used to communicate with parents and guardians about students’ academic progress, classroom assignments, and upcoming events at the school. We should encourage the continuation of these efforts.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
The WVDE dictates the standards of the curriculum taught in all courses, and our teachers follow these standards. English and math coordinators work with county teachers to complete curriculum maps and pacing guides. Vertical teaming ensures that everyone understands what is taught at each level. The BOE ensures that high expectations are set, and state-approved curricula are followed.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Over the last two years, initiatives have begun to improve student achievement. Currently, iReady, a diagnostic tool, drives instruction for all students through individualized online instruction and assessments. The PSAT exam is used for our high school students, and teachers design lessons that address deficiencies from that data. Work is still left to be done, but progress is being made.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Drug use — while not unique to Lincoln County — is an issue for our schools and community. Currently, random drug testing is conducted with CTE students, athletes, and student drivers. Vape detectors were installed this year at LCHS; students are being held accountable for possession and use. We continue to educate our students and community about the dangers of substance abuse.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Preparing students for the next level is our priority. This includes students moving from elementary through high school and then to the workforce, vocational training, or college. Our ultimate goal is to prepare students to be productive members of our society. While educational goals tend to be at the forefront, students’ social, emotional and physical needs must be met.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Fortunately, LCHS and Harts PK-8 are newer facilities. Structural engineers deemed Duval PK-8 unsafe; therefore, a new facility will be constructed to provide a safe environment for students and staff. Ongoing improvements will continue at our other schools. Improvements to athletic facilities include an indoor training facility and the possibility of a new football complex with a turf field.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
The BOE should promote the “great things happening” in our schools because great things ARE happening! Our goals must be to showcase the positives: educational gains, athletic accomplishments, CTE programs, robotics, Communities in Schools, musical and art accomplishments, and The MAX: Maximum PizzAbilities. The aforementioned will entice students to want to be a part of Lincoln County Schools.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Efforts must continue to prevent drug use in our schools, provide support for students with mental health issues, and to stop bullying incidents. Currently, the StopIt App is used to report incidents anonymously, and cameras are being updated to help monitor facilities. We must “plan for the unexpected” by conducting drills to prepare for intruders, school shootings, and weather disasters.