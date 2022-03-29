We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: R. Jody Pistore
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Board of Education District 1
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook: Jody for Board of Education 2022
HOME CITY: Alum Creek
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln County
AGE: 57
EDUCATION: B.A. Bible Studies with Languages, Master of Divinity, Graduate of The U.S. Army Chaplain's OBC.
CURRENT OCCUPATION: Senior Pastor of The First Baptist Church of South Charleston, Owner of Jody's Mobile Services LLC.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Pastor for 39 years, Owner of Jody's IGA, Foodland, Sixth Avenue IGA, Safety Zone Car washes, Doxology Cleaning, Jody's Sanitizing services, Sparkle Wash of Charleston, The Real Thing Cafe, B.I.C. Construction, Rocky Mountain Tenkara of New Mexico, etc.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: VFW, American Legion Post 111, The First Baptist Church of South Charleston.
ENDORSEMENTS: We Dig Coal, The Republican Executive Committee of Lincoln County.
FAMILY: wife, Brenda Blankenship Pistore; daughters, Hannah Charis Sparks (Matt) and Sophia Grace Wetherholt (Joshua); grandchildren, Emily Grace Sparks and Addylin Grace and Bradley Yale Wetherholt.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: If you are ready for a long needed change in the Lincoln County Board of Education David Bell, Jeremy Wilson and I are your choice for change. Three can make a difference.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
My role as a board member is to set policies and procedures that will help the teachers be able to teach at an optimum level, service personnel to do their job in an enjoyable environment free from harassment and bring our curriculum and results for our students up to the highest heights possible.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
We should address the drop out issue by offering the students the best quality of education possible beginning in the critical grades one through three.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
We can encourage better communication between parents and teachers by having board members who know how to be intentional in everything they do and by using the latest technologies.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
We can increase the standards of the student's curriculum by starting with one program in first grade and keep with the same one throughout their educational process. New Math and other changes that change every few years are not producing the results we want.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
To improve student achievement we must use every means and methods necessary and invest the time and money to ensure their success. We must allow the rules to get rid of a non performing teacher to be enforced and back up the good teachers with all we can.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
We need trained safety law enforcement officers in our schools. If it takes metal detectors and other means we need to secure the grants and donations and finances to ensure the safety and security of our students.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
The number one priority for public education in the county is to educate the students who graduate to the level in which they can be productive members of our society. Real simple. We need not lose sight of that one goal.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Our older buildings are in need od maintenance and our high school students deserve a state of the art sports facility. We should never focus on school consolidation. we should focus on getting our county up to the standards of the counties around us in the next ten years.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
we minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages other schools by making our schools places of excellence in which people will want to send their children to and that will actually attract students from other counties.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
The most important safety issue in the school system is bullying. Too many of our precious children have been bullied and are being bullied and have even committed suicide. Merely having an app on the internet does very little. Rules must be enforced without any exceptions.