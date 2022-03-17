We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Johnny Workman
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Board of Education, District 1
PARTY: nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Tornado
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 71
EDUCATION: High school, electronic technical school.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Owner, Workman Electric. Currently State Electrical Inspector licensed by WV Fire Marshals Office.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Retired Verizon Telephone Co. I am a U.S. Navy Veteran, 1969-1973.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Current member, past president and district officer of Alum Creek Lions Club.
FAMILY: Married 51 years to Theda Workman; three children, Troy, Tara and Jessie; six grandchildren, Madison, Andrew, TJ, Savannah, Noah and Kaylee; three great-grandchildren, Elias, Analeigha and soon to be Hazel May.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: We still live on the property in Lincoln County that my grandfather purchased 100 years ago this coming year. Our 3 adult children have their own homes on this old small farm and raised their children here as well. While in the U.S. Navy I was fortunate enough to visit many countries and see how the people lived there as opposed to the United States. We have truly been a blessed nation compared to every country I visited. It is the responsibility of all citizens to do all we can to keep it that way. I love my God, family and country.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
My role as a board member will be to invest myself in continuing the effort to make Lincoln County schools Second to none. To be part of a team of conscientious, dedicated servants.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
The drop out issue can only be improved by investing time in those students that are on a course for failure. A good start would be one on one conversation with those students while attempting to show them that they have value and much more potential than they realize.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
Primarily we must realize that parents have an important roll to play in their children’s education. It is also important to make parents feel welcome to participate in that educational roll and be welcome to attend any school board meeting covering information that affects their family and community.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
I would first have to know more about the curriculum than I do currently. The school board members teachers and parents all play a roll.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Assuming we are looking at academic achievement, facts and current standings would have to be known and evaluated. Students need to be encouraged that they have what it takes to excel and may also need training in good study habits and other skills. Also, the basic skills of reading, math, etc in the grade school years must be solidly learned for all else is built on this foundation.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Drug prevention requires all the resources that parents, teachers, school board members and the community at large can bring to bare. We have to show our children what drugs can do and educate them to recognize harmful and illegal drugs. For example, fentanyl laced drugs. Also incorporate drug enforcement specialist to provide training.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
The priority and goal would be for graduating students to be fully prepared and ready for the next level of education or confident entrance into the areas of professional craftsmanship or other career choices.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
One problem I see is that most of our junior high schools are very old and worn buildings previously high schools. The need for new and or remodeled buildings is great.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
First to educate myself on specific legislation in this area and the impact it would have on school budgets and those seeking other forms of compensated education.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
All items of keeping our students and faculty safe are important, from illegal drugs, school bus operations to horseplay and violence in classrooms and on school property and much more. Each school can be unique in which safety issue is the highest priority.