NAME: Jamie Linville
CANDIDATE FOR: Lincoln County Assessor
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook: Vote for Linville
HOME CITY Alkol
HOME COUNTY: Lincoln
AGE: 49
EDUCATION: Duval High School Diploma N.E.C Associate Degree Engineering
CURRENT OCCUPATION: Court Marshall
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Cemex-Supervisor. Lincoln County Deputy
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I’m Jamie Linville. I was born and raised in Lincoln County. I am the son of a Pastor and godly mother. I am a graduate from Duval High School, I also am a graduate from N.E.C. with a Associates degree in Engineering. I have over 12 years of Management experience in the private sector and currently employed as a Court Marshall.
1. What experience qualifies you for this office?
I am a organizer and I have a great deal of experience with people. I know how to treat people with fairness and kindness. I have a degree in Engineering and have 12 years of management experience in the private sector. I have been a Lincoln County Deputy and I’m very familiar with the employees and courthouse functions.
2. What are your suggestions for improving the operations of the office?
I would like to see the Assessor’s Office of Lincoln County work closer with the programmers of the Software Systems Inc. that is currently used across the state of West Virginia and coordinate in an effort with the Lincoln County Offices to collaborate and build a more user friendly system that will facilitate a greater number of people paying online.
3. What would you do to ensure assessments are done equally, fairly and on time?
The State of West Virginia through the Legislature has a written code of every detail the Assessors office must follow. This is equal, fair, and to be done on time. This is the law. It’s not optional. I would lead my team to schedule a more efficient county wide canvass that would deliver the best results in the best time according to the law.
4. What are the biggest challenges facing the Lincoln County Assessors office and what solutions do you propose to help solve them?
The biggest challenges facing the assessor’s office is the misconduct and failures of the past office holders and some employees. We are a county that deserves better than the last several leaders and employees have given. If I am chosen to hold the office I promise the office will be free misconduct and resignations.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
